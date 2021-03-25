Nucleic Acid Labeling Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Nucleic Acid Labeling Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Nucleic Acid Labeling market was valued at USD 1381.51 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2910.07 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.63% from 2017 to 2025. Nucleic acids can be modified with labels that enable their detection or purification. The resulting nucleic acid probes can be used to identify or recover other interacting molecules. The market is expected to grow due to increasing biotech and biopharma R&D Activities.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Healthcare Spending

1.2 Low Cost of Genome Sequencing

1.3 Technological Advancements and R&D spending

1.4 Applications in Disease Diagnosis

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. By Labeling Technique:

1.1 PCR

1.2 Nick Translation

1.3 Random Primer

1.4 In Vitro Transcription

1.5 Reverse Transcription

1.6 End Labeling

2. By Application:

2.1 DNA Sequencing

2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

2.3 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

2.4 Microarrays

2.5 Blotting

2.6 in Situ Hybridization

2.7 Other Applications

3. By Product:

3.1 Reagents and kits

3.1.1 Labels

3.1.1.1 Radioactive

3.1.1.2 Non-Radioactive

3.1.2 Probes

3.1.2.1 Radioactive

3.1.2.2 Non-Radioactive

3.2 Services

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. Enzo Biochem, Inc.

3. F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

4. General Electric Company

5. Merck KGaA (Germany)

6. New England Biolabs

7. Perkinelmer, Inc.

8. Promega Corporation

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10. Vector Laboratories

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Nucleic Acid Labelingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

