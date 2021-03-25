Plasma Therapy Market Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth by 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Plasma Therapy Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Plasma Therapy Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Plasma Therapymarket was valued at USD 135.53 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 438.31 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.93% from 2017 to 2025. Platelet Rich Plasma therapy (PRP) is a non-operative treatment option that relieves pain by naturally promoting long lasting healing of musculoskeletal conditions. With increasing demand of painless and minimally invasive surgery techniques, the market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of sport injuries

1.2 High number Androgenic Alopecia patients over the globe

1.3 Increase use of plasma in therapeutics

1.4 Increasing prevalence of Arthritis

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement Risks

2.2 Varying Prices of therapy

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

1.2 Research Institutes

2. By Application:

2.1 Cardiac Muscle Injury

2.2 Dental

2.3 Nerve Injury

2.4 Dermatology

2.4.1 Plastic Surgery

2.4.2 Androgenic Alopecia

2.5 Orthopedic

2.5.1 Arthritis

2.5.2 Chronic Tendinitis

2.5.3 Bone Repair & Regeneration

2.6 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Autologous

3.2 Allogenic

4. By Type:

4.1 Pure PRP

4.2 Leukocyte-Rich PRP

4.3 Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin

4.4 Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Biolife Plasma Services

2. Cambryn Biologics LLC

3. Biotest

4. CSL Ltd.

5. Grifols International S.A.

6. Kedrion S.P.A.

7. LFB SA

8. Bio Product Laboratory Ltd. (BPL)

9. China Biologic Products, Inc.

10. Octapharma

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

