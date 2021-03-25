Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size Report 2021 by Share, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit and Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipmentmarket was valued at USD 5.54billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.96billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2017 to 2025. Pharmaceutical packaging (or drug packaging) is the packages and the packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations. It involves all of the operations from production through distribution channels to the end consumer. The market is expected to grow simultaneously along with expansion of pharmaceutical sector.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing geriatric population

1.2 Increasing demand for efficient packaging method

1.3 Growing Offshore Manufacturing in the Pharmaceutical Market

1.4 Regulatory Compliance

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing Preference for Refurbished Packaging Equipment

Market Segmentation:

1. By Product:

1.1 Liquids Packaging Equipment

1.1.1 Aseptic Liquids Packaging Equipment

1.1.2 Syrup Packaging Equipment

1.1.3 Eye/Ear Drop Packaging Equipment

1.1.4 Aerosol Packaging Equipment

1.1.5 Other Liquids Packaging Equipment

1.2 Solids Packaging Equipment

1.2.1 Tablet Packaging Equipment

1.2.2 Capsule Packaging Equipment

1.2.3 Powder Packaging Equipment

1.2.4 Granule Packaging Equipment

1.2.5 Other Solids Packaging Equipment

1.3 Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment

1.3.1 Ointment Packaging Equipment

1.3.2 Cream Packaging Equipment

1.3.3 Suppository Packaging Equipment

1.3.4 Other Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment

1.3.5 Other Products Packaging Equipment

2. By Package:

2.1 Primary Packaging Equipment

2.1.1 Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

2.1.2 Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment

2.1.3 Blister Packaging Machinery

2.1.4 Soft Tube Filling and Sealing Machines

2.1.5 Sachet Packaging Equipment

2.1.6 Counting Machines

2.1.7 Strip Packaging Equipment

2.1.8 Other Primary Packaging Equipment

2.2 Secondary Packaging

2.2.1 Cartoning Equipment

2.2.2 Case Packaging Equipment

2.2.3 Wrapping Equipment

2.2.4 Tray Packing Equipment

2.2.5 Palletizing and Depalletizing Equipment

2.3 Labeling and Serialization Equipment

2.4 Bottle & Ampoules Labeling & Serialization Equipment

2.5 Carton Labeling & Serialization Equipment

2.6 Datamatrix Labeling & Serialization Equipment

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bausch &StrÃ¶belMaschinenfabrikIlshofen GmbH Co. Kg

2. IMA S.P.A.

3. KÃ¶rber AG

4. Marchesini Group S.P.A.

5. MG2 S.R.L

6. Multivac Group

7. Optima Packaging Group GmbH

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. RomacoPharmatechnik GmbH

10. Uhlmann Group

11. Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

12. ACG Worldwide

13. Svanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipmentmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

