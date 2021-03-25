High Potency API /HPAPI Market Size Report 2021 by Segmentation includes Type, Applications, Channel and Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘High Potency API /HPAPI Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the High Potency API /HPAPI Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global High Potency API /HPAPImarket was valued at USD 16billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.15billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% from 2017 to 2025. A significant proportion of new drugs under development contain high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), which is leading to explosive growth in demand for their production. The cytotoxicity of the drugs and high capital required can be possible restrains for the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing scope of oncology drug market

1.2 Increase in demand of antibody based drugs

1.3 Technological advancements in HPAPI

1.4 Interest In HPAPI by major players

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial investments

2.2 Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. By Therapeutic Application:

1.1 Oncology

1.2 Hormonal Imbalance

1.3 Glaucoma

1.4 Other Therapeutic Applications

2. By Type of manufacturers:

2.1 Captive Manufacturers

2.2 Merchant Manufacturers

2.3 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers Market, By Type

2.3.1 Innovative Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers

2.3.2 Generic Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers

2.4 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers Market, By Type of Synthesis

2.4.1 Synthetic HPAPIs

2.4.2 Biotech HPAPIs

3. By Type of Synthesis:

3.1 Synthetic High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.2 Synthetic High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

3.2.1 Innovative Synthetic HPAPIs

3.2.2 Generic Synthetic HPAPIs

3.3 Biotech High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.3.1 Biotech High- potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

3.3.1.1 Innovative Biotech HPAPIs

3.3.1.2 Biosimilars

4. By Type:

4.1 Innovative High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

4.2 Generic High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Pfizer, Inc.

2. Novartis International AG

3. Sanofi

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb

6. BoehringerIngelheim

7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8. ELI Lilly and Company

9. Merck & Co., Inc.

10. Abbvie Inc.

11. Mylan N.V.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the High Potency API /HPAPImarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

