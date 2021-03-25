Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/APImarket was valued at USD 157.87billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 271.97billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2017 to 2025. An active ingredient (AI) is the ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active. With increased investments and focus on API and its applications in R&D, the market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Prevalence of chronic disorders

1.2 Increase cases of cancer

1.3 Technological advancements in API

1.4 Increasing geriatric population

1.5 Increasing scope of generics

1.6 Expansion of applications of biopharmaceuticals

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Unfavorable Drug pricing poilicies

2.2 Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. By Therapeutic Application:

1.1 Oncology

1.2 Cardiovascular Disease

1.3 Diabetes

1.4 Central Nervous System and Neurological Disorders

1.5 Endocrinology

1.6 Other Therapeutic Applications

2. By Type of Drug:

2.1 Prescription Drugs

2.2 Over-The-Counter Drugs

2.3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Potency

2.3.1 Low to Moderate Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

2.3.2 Potent to Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3. By Type of Synthesis:

3.1 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.1.1 Innovative Synthetic APIs

3.1.2 Generic Synthetic APIs

3.2 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.2.1 By Type

3.2.1.1 Innovative Biotech APIs

3.2.1.2 Biosimilars

3.2.2 By Product

3.2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.2.2.2 Vaccines

3.2.2.3 Hormones and Growth Factors

3.2.2.4 Cytokines

3.2.2.5 Fusion Proteins

3.2.2.6 Therapeutic Enzymes

3.2.2.7 Blood Factors

3.2.3 By Expression System

3.2.3.1 Mammalian Expression Systems

3.2.3.2 Microbial Expression Systems

3.2.3.3 Yeast Expression Systems

3.2.3.4 Plant Expression Systems

3.2.3.5 Insect Expression Systems

4. By Type of manufacturer:

4.1 Captive Manufacturers

4.2 Merchant API Manufacturers

5. By Type:

5.1 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

5.2 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Pfizer, Inc.

2. Novartis International AG

3. Sanofi

4. BoehringerIngelheim

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb

6. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7. ELI Lilly and Company

8. Glaxosmithkline PLC

9. Merck & Co., Inc.

10. Abbvie Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/APImarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

