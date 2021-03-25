Viral Inactivation Market Projected to Reach USD 903.43 millionby 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Viral Inactivation Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Viral Inactivation Market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Viral Inactivationmarket was valued at USD 320.34million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 903.43millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.21% from 2017 to 2025. This method is one in which the viruses may remain in the final product, but in a non-infective form. The method is highly applicable in modern vaccine development techniques and treatment of other viral diseases involving their study and research. The market is thus expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid Growth in R&D sector and discoveries

1.2 Increasing fund availability for Biopharmaceutical sector

1.3 Increasing demand for Biopharmaceuticals

1.4 Increasing support from public and private sector

1.5 High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Degree of Consolidation to Act as A Major Barrier for New Entrants

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

1.2 Blood and Blood Products

1.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

1.4 Tissues and Tissue Products

1.5 Stem Cell Products

2. By End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Contract Research Organizations

2.3 Academic Research Institutes

2.4 Other End Users

3. By Product:

3.1 Kits and Reagents

3.2 Services

3.3 Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Merck KGAA

3. Parker Hannifin Corporation

4. Sartorius AG

5. SGS SA

6. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

7. Clean Cells Inc.

8. Rad Source Technologies, Inc.

9. Texcell, Inc.

10. Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA

11. Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

