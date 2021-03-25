Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market 2021 Industry Analysis, History, Overviews, Trends, Supply, and Forecast 2027| Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. With flawless analysis, in-depth research, and accurate forecasts, it provides easy-to-understand and reliable studies on the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market backed by statistics and calculations that have been finalized using a rigorous validation procedure. The report comes out as a comprehensive, all-embracing, and meticulously prepared resource that provides unique and deep information and data on the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. The authors of the Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric report have shed light on unexplored and significant market dynamics, including growth factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2943825/global-glass-fiber-non-woven-fabric-market

Competitive analysis is one of the best sections of the report that throws light on reasons why some companies are taking the lead in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and why others are not performing as expected. As part of company profiling, all of the players included in the Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric report have been studied in great detail on the basis of gross margin, recent developments, product portfolio, profits, sales, market share, strategies, and other critical factors. The report also offers research-backed recommendations and suggestions that could help market participants to gain a competitive advantage in future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Research Report: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market by Type: Dry-Laid Process, Wet-Laid Process

Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market by Application: Roof Material, Industrial Filtration, Plasterboard, Electronics & Automobiles, Floor Covering, Others

The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.

The geographical analysis of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market provided in the report is just the right tool that competitors can use to discover untapped sales and business expansion opportunities in different regions and countries. Each regional and country-wise Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market considered for research and analysis has been thoroughly studied based on market share, future growth potential, CAGR, market size, and other important parameters. Every regional market has a different trend or not all regional markets are impacted by the same trend. Taking this into consideration, the analysts authoring the report have provided an exhaustive analysis of specific trends of each regional Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

What will be the size of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2943825/global-glass-fiber-non-woven-fabric-market

Table of Contents

1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric

1.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Dry-Laid Process

1.2.3 Wet-Laid Process

1.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Roof Material

1.3.3 Industrial Filtration

1.3.4 Plasterboard

1.3.5 Electronics & Automobiles

1.3.6 Floor Covering

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.4.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.6.1 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Johns Manville

7.1.1 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

7.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

7.4.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NSG

7.5.1 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.5.2 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NSG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NSG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hokuetsu Corporation

7.6.1 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hokuetsu Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hokuetsu Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

7.7.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lydall

7.8.1 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lydall Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lydall Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

7.9.1 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Saint-Gobain

7.10.1 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.10.2 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

7.11.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

7.12.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric

8.4 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Distributors List

9.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Industry Trends

10.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Challenges

10.4 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.