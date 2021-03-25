Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size, Geography Trends And Analysis of Leading Market Players 2021-2027| 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. With flawless analysis, in-depth research, and accurate forecasts, it provides easy-to-understand and reliable studies on the global Flatback Paper Tapes market backed by statistics and calculations that have been finalized using a rigorous validation procedure. The report comes out as a comprehensive, all-embracing, and meticulously prepared resource that provides unique and deep information and data on the global Flatback Paper Tapes market. The authors of the Flatback Paper Tapes report have shed light on unexplored and significant market dynamics, including growth factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Competitive analysis is one of the best sections of the report that throws light on reasons why some companies are taking the lead in the global Flatback Paper Tapes market and why others are not performing as expected. As part of company profiling, all of the players included in the Flatback Paper Tapes report have been studied in great detail on the basis of gross margin, recent developments, product portfolio, profits, sales, market share, strategies, and other critical factors. The report also offers research-backed recommendations and suggestions that could help market participants to gain a competitive advantage in future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market Research Report: 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Tesa, Nitto, Berry Plastics, Shanghai Yongguan, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Crown, Pro Tapes & Specialties, ECHOtape

Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market by Type: Utility Grade Flatback Paper Tapes, Medium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes, Premium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market by Application: Splicing, Packaging & Sealing, Masking, Tabbing, Others

The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Flatback Paper Tapes market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Flatback Paper Tapes market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.

The geographical analysis of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market provided in the report is just the right tool that competitors can use to discover untapped sales and business expansion opportunities in different regions and countries. Each regional and country-wise Flatback Paper Tapes market considered for research and analysis has been thoroughly studied based on market share, future growth potential, CAGR, market size, and other important parameters. Every regional market has a different trend or not all regional markets are impacted by the same trend. Taking this into consideration, the analysts authoring the report have provided an exhaustive analysis of specific trends of each regional Flatback Paper Tapes market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market?

What will be the size of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Flatback Paper Tapes market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Flatback Paper Tapes market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Flatback Paper Tapes market?

Table of Contents

1 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flatback Paper Tapes

1.2 Flatback Paper Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Utility Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

1.2.3 Medium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

1.2.4 Premium Grade Flatback Paper Tapes

1.3 Flatback Paper Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Splicing

1.3.3 Packaging & Sealing

1.3.4 Masking

1.3.5 Tabbing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Flatback Paper Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Flatback Paper Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Flatback Paper Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Flatback Paper Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Flatback Paper Tapes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Production

3.4.1 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Production

3.5.1 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Flatback Paper Tapes Production

3.6.1 China Flatback Paper Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Flatback Paper Tapes Production

3.7.1 Japan Flatback Paper Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Flatback Paper Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Intertape Polymer Group

7.2.1 Intertape Polymer Group Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intertape Polymer Group Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Intertape Polymer Group Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Intertape Polymer Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Shurtape Technologies

7.3.1 Shurtape Technologies Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shurtape Technologies Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Shurtape Technologies Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Shurtape Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Tesa

7.4.1 Tesa Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tesa Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Tesa Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Tesa Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Tesa Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nitto

7.5.1 Nitto Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nitto Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nitto Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nitto Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nitto Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Berry Plastics

7.6.1 Berry Plastics Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Berry Plastics Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Berry Plastics Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Berry Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shanghai Yongguan

7.7.1 Shanghai Yongguan Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shanghai Yongguan Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shanghai Yongguan Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shanghai Yongguan Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shanghai Yongguan Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

7.8.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Crown

7.9.1 Crown Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Crown Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Crown Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Crown Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Crown Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Pro Tapes & Specialties

7.10.1 Pro Tapes & Specialties Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pro Tapes & Specialties Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Pro Tapes & Specialties Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Pro Tapes & Specialties Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Pro Tapes & Specialties Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 ECHOtape

7.11.1 ECHOtape Flatback Paper Tapes Corporation Information

7.11.2 ECHOtape Flatback Paper Tapes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 ECHOtape Flatback Paper Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 ECHOtape Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 ECHOtape Recent Developments/Updates

8 Flatback Paper Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flatback Paper Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flatback Paper Tapes

8.4 Flatback Paper Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Flatback Paper Tapes Distributors List

9.3 Flatback Paper Tapes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Flatback Paper Tapes Industry Trends

10.2 Flatback Paper Tapes Growth Drivers

10.3 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Challenges

10.4 Flatback Paper Tapes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flatback Paper Tapes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Flatback Paper Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Flatback Paper Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Flatback Paper Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Flatback Paper Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Flatback Paper Tapes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Flatback Paper Tapes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Flatback Paper Tapes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Flatback Paper Tapes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Flatback Paper Tapes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flatback Paper Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flatback Paper Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Flatback Paper Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Flatback Paper Tapes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



