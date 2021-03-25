Modal Yarn Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027| DuPont, Swicofil, Libolon

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Modal Yarn market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. With flawless analysis, in-depth research, and accurate forecasts, it provides easy-to-understand and reliable studies on the global Modal Yarn market backed by statistics and calculations that have been finalized using a rigorous validation procedure. The report comes out as a comprehensive, all-embracing, and meticulously prepared resource that provides unique and deep information and data on the global Modal Yarn market. The authors of the Modal Yarn report have shed light on unexplored and significant market dynamics, including growth factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Competitive analysis is one of the best sections of the report that throws light on reasons why some companies are taking the lead in the global Modal Yarn market and why others are not performing as expected. As part of company profiling, all of the players included in the Modal Yarn report have been studied in great detail on the basis of gross margin, recent developments, product portfolio, profits, sales, market share, strategies, and other critical factors. The report also offers research-backed recommendations and suggestions that could help market participants to gain a competitive advantage in future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Modal Yarn Market Research Report: DuPont, Swicofil, Libolon, Trevira, Nam Liong Global Corporation, PROVIDENCE YARN COMPANY, Clariant, The Yarn Company, Lion Brand

Global Modal Yarn Market by Type: Ring Spinning Modal Yarn, Siro Spinning Modal Yarn, Compact Siro Spinning Modal Yarn, Siro Spinning Modal Yarn, Bora Modal Yarn

Global Modal Yarn Market by Application: Decorations, Clothing, Household Products, Others

The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Modal Yarn market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Modal Yarn market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Modal Yarn market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.

The geographical analysis of the global Modal Yarn market provided in the report is just the right tool that competitors can use to discover untapped sales and business expansion opportunities in different regions and countries. Each regional and country-wise Modal Yarn market considered for research and analysis has been thoroughly studied based on market share, future growth potential, CAGR, market size, and other important parameters. Every regional market has a different trend or not all regional markets are impacted by the same trend. Taking this into consideration, the analysts authoring the report have provided an exhaustive analysis of specific trends of each regional Modal Yarn market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Modal Yarn market?

What will be the size of the global Modal Yarn market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Modal Yarn market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Modal Yarn market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Modal Yarn market?

Table of Contents

1 Modal Yarn Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modal Yarn

1.2 Modal Yarn Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modal Yarn Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ring Spinning Modal Yarn

1.2.3 Siro Spinning Modal Yarn

1.2.4 Compact Siro Spinning Modal Yarn

1.2.5 Siro Spinning Modal Yarn

1.2.6 Bora Modal Yarn

1.3 Modal Yarn Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Modal Yarn Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Decorations

1.3.3 Clothing

1.3.4 Household Products

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Modal Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Modal Yarn Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Modal Yarn Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Modal Yarn Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Modal Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Modal Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Modal Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Modal Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modal Yarn Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modal Yarn Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Modal Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Modal Yarn Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Modal Yarn Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Modal Yarn Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Modal Yarn Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Modal Yarn Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Modal Yarn Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Modal Yarn Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Modal Yarn Production

3.4.1 North America Modal Yarn Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Modal Yarn Production

3.5.1 Europe Modal Yarn Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Modal Yarn Production

3.6.1 China Modal Yarn Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Modal Yarn Production

3.7.1 Japan Modal Yarn Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Modal Yarn Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Modal Yarn Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Modal Yarn Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Modal Yarn Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Modal Yarn Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Modal Yarn Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Modal Yarn Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Modal Yarn Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Modal Yarn Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Modal Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Modal Yarn Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Modal Yarn Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Modal Yarn Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Swicofil

7.2.1 Swicofil Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.2.2 Swicofil Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Swicofil Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Swicofil Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Swicofil Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Libolon

7.3.1 Libolon Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.3.2 Libolon Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Libolon Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Libolon Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Libolon Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Trevira

7.4.1 Trevira Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.4.2 Trevira Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Trevira Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Trevira Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Trevira Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nam Liong Global Corporation

7.5.1 Nam Liong Global Corporation Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nam Liong Global Corporation Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nam Liong Global Corporation Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nam Liong Global Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nam Liong Global Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 PROVIDENCE YARN COMPANY

7.6.1 PROVIDENCE YARN COMPANY Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.6.2 PROVIDENCE YARN COMPANY Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.6.3 PROVIDENCE YARN COMPANY Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 PROVIDENCE YARN COMPANY Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 PROVIDENCE YARN COMPANY Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Clariant

7.7.1 Clariant Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.7.2 Clariant Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Clariant Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 The Yarn Company

7.8.1 The Yarn Company Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.8.2 The Yarn Company Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.8.3 The Yarn Company Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 The Yarn Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 The Yarn Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Lion Brand

7.9.1 Lion Brand Modal Yarn Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lion Brand Modal Yarn Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Lion Brand Modal Yarn Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Lion Brand Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Lion Brand Recent Developments/Updates

8 Modal Yarn Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Modal Yarn Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modal Yarn

8.4 Modal Yarn Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Modal Yarn Distributors List

9.3 Modal Yarn Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Modal Yarn Industry Trends

10.2 Modal Yarn Growth Drivers

10.3 Modal Yarn Market Challenges

10.4 Modal Yarn Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modal Yarn by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Modal Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Modal Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Modal Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Modal Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Modal Yarn

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Modal Yarn by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Modal Yarn by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Modal Yarn by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Modal Yarn by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modal Yarn by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Modal Yarn by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Modal Yarn by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Modal Yarn by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



