Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Automated Material Handling (AMH) industry with latest developments. Automated Material Handling (AMH) market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling the equipment.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Airport Developments to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
– The increasing volume of cross-border air freight dedicated to quick deliveries, the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the demand for automated material handling solutions like tugs, ASRS, and sortation systems as heavy air freight carriers draw a considerable attention to AMH solutions.
– According to a report published by IATA in March 2019, world air cargo traffic is forecast to increase dynamically, with the annual growth rate of over 4% in the next 20 years. In that, air freight is projected to grow at a rate of 4.3% per annum.
– Hence, shippers and freight forwarders are looking for automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and warehouse management systems (WMS) to boost productivity, operational efficiencies and increase responsiveness to customers.
Asia- Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate compared to other regions because of the presence of the worlds largest manufacturing hub and worlds largest exporter i.e. China. In China, automation is occurring at a rapid rate and automation is expected to cut the manufacturing costs by 30%, by 2025. Despite the wage rate is lower and the dearth of skilled labor, complicated by the one-child policy (however, the country removed the policy in 2016 and allowed the people to have two children) and the aging work-force needs the job activities to be eased for maintaining the productivity at work.
– Additionally, another fastest growing economies of the world is India. With India’s ambitious plan of ‘Make in India’, the manufacture and consequent distribution and logistics activities are expected to witness an exponential growth for automated material handling machines market.
– Therefore, the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook in the automated material handling market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Workplace Safety
4.3.2 Wide Adoption of Robotics in Warehouse Applications
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Equipment Cost
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By Equipment Type
5.2.1 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)
5.2.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval System
5.2.3 Automated Conveyor
5.2.4 Palletizer
5.2.5 Sortation System
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Airport
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Food and Beverages
5.3.4 Retail
5.3.5 General Manufacturing
5.3.6 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.7 Post & Parcel
5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Israel
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Daifuku Co. Ltd
6.1.2 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.3 Interroll Group
6.1.4 Kardex Group
6.1.5 Honeywell Intelligrated
6.1.6 KION Group
6.1.7 Dearborn Mid-West Company
6.1.8 JBT Corporation
6.1.9 Jungheinrich AG
6.1.10 Columbus McKinnon Group
6.1.11 KNAPP AG
6.1.12 Siemens AG
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
