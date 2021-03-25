Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises industry with latest developments. Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Every organization needs a reliable security system as a way to confirm the truth of something or the identity of a person. The basic or traditional password method is too often breached or copied or share, thereby exposing data to theft or malicious intrusions. Thus there is a need for two factor or multi-factor authentication. It greatly reduces the risk of threat.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Biometric Verification to Dominate the Market
– Biometrics and advanced analytics are helping to revolutionise the way governments and public service agencies are addressing data security and privacy concerns.
– Biometric technologies like facial recognition, iris detection and fingerprint recognition continue to improve, with more sophisticated sensors and algorithms helping to reduce false acceptance rates (FAR) and block attempts at spoofing.
– In many countries, capturing biometric data has been mandated for civil identification. Some countries have also introduced national ID cards, which hold biometric identifiers like fingerprints in a chip.
– US prisons are building biometric databases of inmates voices by having their voice prints digitized, for the sake of prison security and surveillance. Also, according to President Trump’s order, facial recognition would be deployed in top 20 US airports for biometric verification of the identities of all travellers crossing US borders.
– As more and more states seek to regulate the collection, use, and retention of biometric data, Biometric Legislation Law was proposed across the United States in May 2019.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Due to increase in population and thus mobile devices and smartphones, the frequency of transactions is also increasing in this region, which has given rise to advanced authentication methods.
– The rapid pace of digital adoption is largely driven by the millennial population and affluent members of society. Consumers have higher than ever expectations for their experiences online and demand more, better and securer services.
– Government agencies and businesses are looking to improve the physical and regulatory infrastructure and availability of skilled talent and thus, tackle challenges surrounding financial inclusion, access to basic services and cyber-security.
– In February 2019, India outlined a new draft policy for its e-commerce sector focusing on data localization and improved privacy safeguards. All these factor together contribute in driving the market growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Threat of Data Breaches and Growing Community of Hackers is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Continuous Innovation is Required in Advanced Authentication Methods which Creates a Pressure on Vendors
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Authentication Method
5.1.1 Biometric
5.1.2 Smart Card
5.1.3 Mobile Smart Credentials
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 NetMotion Software, Inc
6.1.2 CJIS Solutions LLC
6.1.3 MicroFocus
6.1.4 Auth0
6.1.5 WideBand Corporation
6.1.6 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.7 Gemalto NV
6.1.8 NEC Corporation
6.1.9 CA Technologies
6.1.10 Dell Technologies Inc
6.1.11 Safran Identity and Security SAS
6.1.12 Lumidigm Inc
6.1.13 Pistolstar Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
