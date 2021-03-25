People Counting System Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“People Counting System Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of People Counting System industry with latest developments. People Counting System market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

The people counting system consists of the counter device integrated with a surveillance camera and facial recognition technology that measures the number of people and the direction in which they travel. The people counting system is widely used in the entrance and exist of shopping malls, retail stores, government buildings, and many other public places, where there is a chance of high crowd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

IEE SA

Axis Communications AB

RetailNext Inc.

Traf-Sys Inc.

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Iris GmbH

ShopperTrak

InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.

Eurotech SPA

Market Overview:

The people counting system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. With the integration of IoT and cloud services for stimulating the building security is likely to augment the demand for people counting systems. The deployment of such devices has increased in recent years due to the government rules and mandates owing to the increase in acts of terrorism and violence in malls, events, and clubs.

– This system has gained market traction in almost all sectors; however, retail and commercial spaces tend to dominate the market. The rising number of supermarkets, shopping malls, and retail stores are boosting the adoption of people counting technologies worldwide.

– In retail stores, these systems are deployed to calculate the conversion rates, staff planning, and hence enhance marketing effectiveness. It is also used for crowd management in crowded places such as shopping malls and concerts, where other than crowd management it is also used for monitoring high-traffic areas.