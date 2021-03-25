Enterprise Mobility in Banking Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Enterprise Mobility in Banking Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Enterprise Mobility in Banking industry with latest developments. Enterprise Mobility in Banking market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Enterprise mobility has changed the way banks run businesses. Banks work in an aggressive commercial centre with extending customer wants, so they have to reorient themselves and make usage of mobility solutions to overcome challenges related to customer satisfaction.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Smartphones to Dominate the Market
– Smartphones have replaced personal computers among bank employees. The working processes are upgraded by keeping handheld devices in mind. For instance, a face-to-face meeting at a branch that uses a phone to demonstrate an application is a very different experience than calling a contact center to discuss investment options using a laptop at home.
– Banks have started to come up with dedicated mobile apps to enable their customers to manage their different types of accounts like FD, RD, Savings, Credit Card, etc.
– Banks are piggybacking on M-Commerce to offer value to both customer and banks. Easy feature integration allows employees to manage details of all employees in one click. By allowing employees to choose their preferred work devices, banks and financial institutions can better attract and retain talented staff.
– With smartphones and tablets reaching everywhere, the future of Mobility Banking Solution is bright. Digital interaction takes place between banks and customers which saves operational cost at each step.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Increased adoption of smartphones in APAC region is making it easier for the financial sector to deploy mobility solutions for the employees.
– BFSI companies in Asia-Pacific are embracing BYOD when it comes to increasing employee satisfaction and productivity.
– More than half the worlds mobile subscribers live in Asia Pacific â€“ mostly in China and India. The growth in high-speed network coverage and smartphone adoption is leading to a surge in the use of mobile data in Asia Pacific.
– According to GSM Intelligence Report 2019, the mobile ecosystem supported more than 17 million jobs in 2018 and the number of smartphones is expected to grow to 3.9 billion by 2025
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Enterprise Mobility in Banking Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Customer Retention is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Issues Related to BYOD is Limiting the Market Expansion.
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device
5.1.1 Smartphones
5.1.2 Laptops
5.1.3 Tablets
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 On-Premise
5.2.2 Cloud
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Citrix Systems
6.1.2 Accenture
6.1.3 Capgemini SE
6.1.4 Newgen Software
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions
6.1.7 Tata Consultancy Services
6.1.8 Infosys Limited
6.1.9 HCL Technologies
6.1.10 NTT Data Services
6.1.11 Atos SE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
