Safety IO Modules Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Safety IO Modules Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Safety IO Modules industry with latest developments. Safety IO Modules market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The IO module is a mediator between the controller and an external device. It monitors information exchange between peripheral devices. IO module is also a device connecting a programmable logic controller to other devices, particularly field devices. Instead of an IO module, the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) may have integrated input and output ports. These ports are typically connected to sensors and actuators.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Safety IO Modules in Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The automotive industry is experiencing a paradigm shift with increasing integration of technology. The autonomous car technology is rapidly advancing with companies investing heavily in this technology. The demand for electric cars is also growing, with companies introducing affordable electric vehicles.

– This is expected to result in higher demand for automobiles, pushing companies to up their manufacturing capabilities, and establish plants.

– As safety IO models offer increased reliability and safety without compromising on the operational efficiency, the industry is moving towards safety IO systems. Thus, the automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for safety IO modules, during the forecast period.

– With the growing demand for automobiles across the world, companies are pushing towards automated systems to increase the productivity of the existing plants.

– Many automotive manufacturers are either establishing new manufacturing infrastructure across the world or moving the processes in automotive manufacturing, from manual labor to robotic machinery. Thus, with the increase in the number of industrial robots and automation, there is a need for interfacing these systems with centralized controllers. The automotive industry is thus deploying IO modules, for monitoring, data collecting, and controlling these systems.

North America to Have the Largest Market Share

– The key factors contributing to the growth of the North America safety IO modules market are demand for intrinsically safe IO modules, compulsory industrial or government safety standards, miniaturization of devices, demand for reduced wiring cost and reduced start-up machine time.

– The United States is one of the top five countries that import the highest number of high-voltage protection equipment as well as low-voltage equipment, accounting for an import value of nearly USD 718 million (for high-voltage protection equipment) and a USD 9.26 billion (for low-voltage protection equipment).

– Besides, the United States has the largest and most technologically developed economy in the world, with a positive per capita GDP. Business firms in the United States enjoy a greater degree of flexibility compared to businesses in Japan and Western Europe in terms of innovation and expansion. Therefore, equipped with a high-tech industrial economy, the need for automation and safety in the industrial environment drive the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Safety IO Modules Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Demand for Faster Start-up Machine Time

4.2.2 Reduced Hardware and Wiring Costs

4.2.3 Miniaturization and Variable Designs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complexity of Standards and Lack of Awareness

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Analog Modules

5.1.2 Digital Modules

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 By Ratings

5.2.1 IP 20

5.2.2 IP 67

5.2.3 Other Ratings

5.3 By End-user Application

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Energy and Power

5.3.5 Other End-user Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Siemens AG

6.1.3 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.4 Schneider Electric

6.1.5 Parmley Graham Ltd.

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 Advantech Co. Ltd.

6.1.8 Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

