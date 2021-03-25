High-end Inertial Systems Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“High-end Inertial Systems Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of High-end Inertial Systems industry with latest developments. High-end Inertial Systems market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

High-end inertial systems comprise of high-performance variants of gyroscopes, accelerometers and multi-axis integrated systems like inertial measurement units (IMUS). IMUS consist of a combination of accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and processing units. High-end inertial systems can be differentiated based on grade using performance metrics and end-user applications.

Major Key Players:

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Analog Devices Inc.

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Moog Inc.

Fairchild Semiconductor (ON Semiconductors)

VectorNav Technologies

STMicroelectronics NV

Safran Group (SAGEM) Market Overview:

The high-end inertial systems market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.46%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The powerful combination of IMUS, coupled with other onboard sensor data produces reliability and automation breakthroughs for applications in industries, such as autonomous vehicles, unmanned systems, and other advanced robotics.

– The high-end inertial systems comprise of IMUâ€™s with high-performance sensors (gyroscopes, magnetometers, accelerometers) to provide highly accurate information about the surrounding environment through relative movement.

– Defense and commercial aerospace markets have always been the major consumers of the high-end inertial system market, with the market evolving positively owing to the increased R&D investments into a wide range of applications for inertial systems, it is hence driving the market forward, and the market is also benefiting from the strong position of the commercial aerospace business.