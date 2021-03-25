Europe Nutraceutical Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Europe Nutraceutical Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Nutraceutical industry with latest developments. Europe Nutraceutical market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352765
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market includes European nutraceuticals such as functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplements. Functional food includes: Dairy, Bakery, Confectionary, Snacks, Cereals, and others. The Functional beverages market includes: Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Fortified Juice, Fortified Dairy, and Dairy alternative beverages, and others. Dietary supplements include: vitamins, By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352765
Our Research Report Includes:
- Europe Nutraceutical Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Europe Nutraceutical Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Germany Dominates the Market
Germany holds the maximum market share of 14% followed by the U.K and France. Consumers in the UK greatly appreciated high protein products for its health-promoting properties, therefore increasing the target consumer base from traditional gym-goers and fitness fanatics to the general public. The most trending category having high protein fortification is breakfast cereals. Around 82 million consumers help make Germany the largest food & beverage retail market in Europe. Consumers in Germany tend to buy less and less often. However, they do demand high-quality products, including organic and health & wellness food products. The nutraceutical market in Germany is benefitted by the strong economy and low unemployment rate. The aging population is fueling the demand for functional beverages, to prevent or overcome health conditions. They consider functional beverages as the â€˜meal bottle.
Functional Beverage is the Fastest-growing Segment
The growing number of health-conscious consumers and their demand for health-based ingredient containing products are fuelling the European functional beverage market. Companies are taking measures to adapt their products to EFSA requirements. However, the process for regulatory approval is slow for health claims, owing to a heavily regulated market. Consequently, there is a huge problem for small innovative beverage companies in Europe. The European functional beverage market continues to capture the second-largest market share, owing to the growing demand for â€˜Clean Label foods and growing health awareness. Consumers in Europe prefer a wide range of products, such as energy drinks, enhanced waters, and juices. While the introduction of advanced technologies, such as microencapsulation, is paving the way for manufacturers to start new ventures.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352765
Detailed TOC of Europe Nutraceutical Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food
5.1.2 Functional Beverage
5.1.3 Dietary Supplement
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Speciality Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Spain
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Germany
5.3.1.4 France
5.3.1.5 Italy
5.3.1.6 Russia
5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nestle SA
6.4.2 The Kelloggs Company
6.4.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.
6.4.4 Amway
6.4.5 The Coca-Cola Company
6.4.6 Sanofi
6.4.7 PepsiCo, Inc.
6.4.8 The Kraft Heinz Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Permanent Magnet Filter Market Share by Top Key Players 2021 – Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Growth, Global Size by Types and Applications, Future Demand Outlook by 2026
Heart-Lung Machines Market Size 2021: with Demand Status and Analysis of Top Key Players, Global Share, Market Approach with Covid-19 Impact on Growth Forecast to 2026
Air Quality Electrostatic Precipitators Market Analysis by Global Size 2021 – Driving Forces with Challenges, Development Trends, Covid-19 Impact Research with Growth Forecast and Demand Scenario till 2027
Aluminum Hydroxide Market Analysis by Size and Growth Insights 2021: Research includes Key Findings, Industry Developments, Business Analysis by Share and Top Key Players Forecast 2025 | Industry Research.co
Dye Fixatives Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact
Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, Emerging Technology, Market Segments by Types and Applications, and Growth Forecast to 2027
High Purity Semiconductor Seals Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Microducts Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
IBC Tanks Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Industrial Robotics Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026
Analog-to-Digital Converter Chips Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Ethylhexyl Thioglycolate Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Hybrid Power Solutions Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026https://bisouv.com/