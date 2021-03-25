Europe Nutraceutical Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Europe Nutraceutical Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Nutraceutical industry with latest developments. Europe Nutraceutical market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes European nutraceuticals such as functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplements. Functional food includes: Dairy, Bakery, Confectionary, Snacks, Cereals, and others. The Functional beverages market includes: Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Fortified Juice, Fortified Dairy, and Dairy alternative beverages, and others. Dietary supplements include: vitamins, By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.

Major Key Players:

Nestle SA

The Kelloggs Company

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Amway

The Coca-Cola Company

Sanofi

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company Market Overview:

The European nutraceutical market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– In the European region, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and becoming a part of the consumerâ€™s daily diet. The key reasons for this change have been the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and people taking preventive healthcare measures.

– With the increase in life expectancy and subsequent increase in lifestyle-related diseases, nutraceuticals have emerged as a necessity for consumers, especially in a developed market, as the European region.

– Functional food is the largest share-holding category of the market, followed by functional beverage and dietary supplements.