Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) industry with latest developments. Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352763

Scope of the Report:

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing is a service that allows users to save files such as documents, photos, and videos in the cloud or on-premises storage and then access them on other computing devices with multiple people. Increasing privacy and security concerns and significant shift of organizations from traditional file sharing techniques to the digital technique is expected to generate new opportunities in this market.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352763

Our Research Report Includes:

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Storage to Account for the Largest Market Share

– Nowadays, the world has become connected in terms of data and that calls for the continuous availability of safe storage and timely retrieval of information when needed. Data backup, disaster recovery, archiving, analytics, cost savings, IT innovation are some of the reasons because of which businesses are ready to invest in cloud enterprise file synchronization and sharing storage.

– Additionally, with cloud-based storage systems, organizations pay for the amount of storage they need. This pricing flexibility prevents wasted infrastructure. This further helped them to manage fluctuating workloads in any size of the organizations. A survey by Spiceworks states that 55% of enterprises prefer cloud storage because of a security component ie User Account Control. This feature helps the EFSS market to flourish during the forecast period.

– One of the major players in this market is Dropbox, Inc., and is widely preferred by many enterprises because it stores most files on its own cloud instead of on AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. Enterprises see this as more secure and reliable.

– Further, with one of its feature called â€œSmart Syncâ€ which makes the user experience the same whether the content they are working with is local or in the cloud. This feature helped many SMEs to adopt Dropbox because it is to operate. Thus, the growth of the users of Dropbox will have a positive outlook on the EFSS market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is going to witness the highest growth in the enterprise file synchronization and sharing market, owing to the presence of the two largest economies of the world i.e., India and China. The economies of both nations are growing and China has experienced explosive growth in its industrial sector, whereas Indias growth has been fueled by the expansion of service-producing industries. Both the industries are widely benefited by EFSS storage owing to the need for real-time data sharing, customer satisfaction, live commenting, etc.

– Further, due to a considerable shift toward digitalization of processes by small and medium-sized enterprises in these regions, results in the generation of high volumes of data and demand for protection of crucial enterprise data collected from various sources, thus the EFSS market sees potential growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

– In addition, other factors like rapid economic development, implementation of cloud-based solutions, growing Corporate-Owned Personally-Enabled (COPE) trend coupled with and massive penetration of smartphones and internet across consumers and business segments is having a positive outlook for the EFSS market in these regions.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to help in the growth of enterprise file synchronization and sharing market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352763

Detailed TOC of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Digital Workplace and Mobile Workforce

4.3.2 Increasing Collaborations Between Employees and Enterprises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of EFSS Solutions

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Managed Service

5.1.2 Professional Service

5.2 By Size of Enterprise

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 Cloud

5.3.2 On-premise

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Banking & Financial Services and Insurance

5.4.2 Legal

5.4.3 Media & Entertainment

5.4.4 Education

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 IT & Telecom

5.4.7 Logistics & Retail

5.4.8 Manufacturing

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Box, Inc.

6.1.2 Citrix Systems

6.1.3 Dropbox Inc.

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Google, Inc

6.1.6 IBM

6.1.7 Watchdox, Inc. (Blackberry Limited)

6.1.8 VMware, Inc.

6.1.9 Thru Inc

6.1.10 SugarSync

6.1.11 Qnext Corp

6.1.12 Acronis

6.1.13 CTERA Networks

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Brake Cleaner Market Share by Top Key Players 2021 – Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Growth, Global Size by Types and Applications, Future Demand Outlook by 2026

Laboratory Disposable Glove Market Size 2021: with Demand Status and Analysis of Top Key Players, Global Share, Market Approach with Covid-19 Impact on Growth Forecast to 2026

Plastic Food Container Market Size Analysis 2021: with Future Prospects, Global Industry Size, Investment Opportunity, Revenue Estimation, Market Share by Manufacturers, Growth Forecast to 2027

Photonic Sensor Market Growth Rate Forecast Analysis 2021 Size and Share with Future Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Expectation and Sales Volume Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

AR Training Simulator Software Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Fibrin Sealant Market 2021 – Global Share Analysis with Growth Prospects, Import-Export Scenario of Top Key Players, Drivers and Restraints Analysis, Size Estimation and Recent Updates Forecast to 2027

Alternating-current Transformer Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Billet Casters Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Industrial Control Transformer Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

Vinylester Resins Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Thermoform Plastic Pharma Packaging Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Avionics Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026