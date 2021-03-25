Fish Sauce Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Fish Sauce Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Fish Sauce industry with latest developments. Fish Sauce market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the market study is segmented by distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, online retail stores and others.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Fish Sauce Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Fish Sauce Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Remain the largest market
Increasing demand for convenience among the population has led to the availability of fish sauces in the supermarket/hypermarkets. Modern trade channels have taken the front seat, and this has resulted in the increasing market share of the supermarkets and hypermarkets. The product options provided under a single roof has given this channel an added advantage. The fish sauce section at a supermarket in Saigon has various brands of fish sauce on its shelves. Stores like Whole Foods do not carry Megachef, but they do have Red Boat, an excellent artisanal brand from Vietnam. A number of convenience stores are available in the Asian countries thereby making it convenient for the consumers to buy food products.
North America is the Fastest Growing Market Segment
The major players in the US fish sauce market are brands from Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. Some of the major brands in the country are Red Boat fish sauce and Squid. The premium segment accounts for 36.74% of the US fish sauce market in 2017. Consumer demand for the fish sauce will continue to grow due to the various health benefits offered by fish sauce and it also boosts the taste of the food. Increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, manufacturers are making a fish sauce by fermenting the fish using natural ingredients such as salt and water. Despite significant demand from South-East Asian countries, the United States witnesses a growing market for fish sauce. This growth is further promoted by the expansion of the distribution channel.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
