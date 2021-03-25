Fish Sauce Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Fish Sauce Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Fish Sauce industry with latest developments. Fish Sauce market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Scope of the market study is segmented by distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, online retail stores and others.

Major Key Players:

Red Boat Fish Sauce

Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd

Unilever Food Solutions

Masan Group

Rayong Fish Sauce Co., Ltd.

Rungroj Fish Sauce Co., Ltd.

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd.

Tang Sang Ha Co., Ltd. Market Overview:

Global fish sauce market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– The rise in demand for fortified fish sauce and significant demand from Southeast Asian countries are driving the global fish sauce market.

– Easy availability of other substitute sauces coupled with the time and cost involved in the preparation of fish sauce are the major challenges faced by the fish sauce market.

– Distribution channels play a crucial role in the market, as fish sauce is exported from Southeast Asian countries. A well-established distribution channel is prevalent for the sale of these products.