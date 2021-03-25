India Industrial Chocolate Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“India Industrial Chocolate Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of India Industrial Chocolate industry with latest developments. India Industrial Chocolate market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market study of Indian industrial chocolate is available for cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and compound chocolate. By application, the market is segmented as bakery products, confectionery, bakery premixes, beverages, frozen desserts & ice cream and other applications. Whereas, bakery product is further segmented as, cakes, biscuits, pastries and other bakery products.

Major Key Players:

The Barry Callebaut Group

India Cocoa Pvt Ltd

DP Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd.

Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.

Amrut International

Jindal Cocoa

Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd.

The Campco Ltd. Market Overview:

The Indian industrial chocolate market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– Chocolate consumption volume in the region is continuously rising, with moulded chocolate registered the largest volume sale.

– Rising per capita income and westernization tend is the key driver for the market.

– Expanding retail channels and impulse purchases are further driving the market.