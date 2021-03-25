Supercomputers Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Supercomputers Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Supercomputers industry with latest developments. Supercomputers market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A supercomputer can perform high-level processing at a faster rate when compared to a normal computer. It generally has multiple processors, which result in faster circuit switching. This enables a user to access a large amount of data and process it in lesser time.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power to Drive the Market Growth
– Development of highly sophisticated models that deal with complex physics, chemistry and environmental issues require higher computing resources to solve the problems associated with them.
– The development of such models is needed to solve problems and innovate products and solutions that make lives easier. Supercomputing is the fastest way to solve problems that would otherwise require years. The need for higher processing power increases as the problems get complicated.
– According to Cisco, till 2019, IoT devices will generate an estimated 500 zettabytes of data per year and that number is expected to grow exponentially, not linearly, for the years beyond. To handle this amount of data, the only supercomputer can process it and give the desired output in less time.
– Therefore, countries across the globe engaging in promoting the use of supercomputers. China is leading with the most number of supercomputers followed by the United States as these countries are heavy into R&D and innovations.
Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate
– Due to the rising trend of accessing and processing huge amount of data at faster rates and extending applications in various fields, such as weather forecasting, defense research, and medical applications, many countries across the region are investing in the development of supercomputers.
– The major contribution in investment and development in Asia-Pacific is from countries like China, Japan, and India that invest heavily in the technology landscape. Thus, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the major market for supercomputers.
– Further, China is constantly striving to develop the most advanced supercomputers in the world, which has led to the development of Tianhe-2A, Sunway TaihuLight, and PAI-Bsystem, among others. Japan and India are also gaining momentum in the supercomputer market with high investments from the respective governments toward supercomputer infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Supercomputers Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power
4.2.2 Growing Investments in Research
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Initial Setup Cost
4.3.2 Large Installation Space
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Vector Processing
5.1.2 Parallel Processing
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Commercial Industries
5.2.2 Government Entities
5.2.3 Research Institutions
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Atos SE
6.1.2 Cray Inc.
6.1.3 Dell Inc.
6.1.4 FUJITSU Corporation
6.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Lenovo Inc.
6.1.8 NEC Technologies India Private Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
