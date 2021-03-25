Supercomputers Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Supercomputers Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Supercomputers industry with latest developments. Supercomputers market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

A supercomputer can perform high-level processing at a faster rate when compared to a normal computer. It generally has multiple processors, which result in faster circuit switching. This enables a user to access a large amount of data and process it in lesser time.

Atos SE

Cray Inc.

Dell Inc.

FUJITSU Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Inc.

Market Overview:

The supercomputer market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing use of cloud technology is one of the significant supercomputer market trends. With the growing workload, supercomputing centers are adopting cloud and parallel applications are being run by the cloud as they do not require particular architecture. With rising sophisticated applications in the future, the demand for cloud will consequently increase. Several giant companies are shifting toward partnership and collaboration to provide enormous growth potential.

– CRAY, a major player in the market, is developing vector processing systems that are using better architecture and provide higher efficiency than the present parallel processing machines. Thus, vector processing is expected to again gain prominence and its market share is expected to increase.

– Government entities are the highest revenue generating end user. They have major control over the supercomputer market. The major reason for the high growth of commercial industries is the scalability and applications of supercomputers.