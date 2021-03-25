Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications industry with latest developments. Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352759

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352759

Our Research Report Includes:

Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide

– The hydrogen peroxide chemical is estimated to hold the highest share in the global market, on account of its extensive use in the semiconductor industry as a wet chemical, from the long-established applications in the etching of printed circuit boards to the more recent application of ultra-high purity grades in the semiconductor production.

– The manufacturing and processing of semiconductor wafers mainly involve wet chemistry steps, where hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is used in combination with other chemicals for cost-effective cleaning and etching. The main application of hydrogen peroxide in the electronics industry include:

– In the first step of RCA cleaning, it is used with ammonia (removal of organic impurities and particles on wafers)

– In the third step of RCA cleaning, it is used with hydrochloric acid (removal of metallic impurities on wafers)

– Finally, with sulfuric acid in â€œpiranha acidâ€, for residual organic film removal

– High purity hydrogen peroxide is a key chemical in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. The demand for ultra-pure hydrogen peroxide increases with the increase in the complexity of computer chips and the miniaturization of circuits in them.

– Due to rapid expansion in the electronics industry, the demand for electronic chemicals used to clean and etch large-scale integrated circuits and semiconductors has also surged. To offset that demand, companies have started investing in new hydrogen peroxide production plants.

– For instance, in 2018, Solvay announced to open a new electronic grade hydrogen peroxide plant in China. With an annual capacity up to 24,000 metric ton, the new facility is likely to supply the semiconductor industry with an essential chemical agent for the production of integrated electronic circuits.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for wet chemicals in the electronics and semiconductor applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing demand for the electronics in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of wet chemicals is increasing in the region.

– The semiconductors market in China is currently lagging behind. Currently, China is the net importer of semiconductor chips with China manufacturing less than 20% of semiconductors used. As part of the countrys ambitious â€œMade in China 2025â€ plan, the Chinese government has announced their decision to reach output of USD 305 billion by 2030, and therefore meet 80% of its domestic demand. In 2018, China imported semiconductor chips worth USD 312 billion.

– Similarly, over 90% of the ICs that are currently being used by China are either imported or domestically manufactured by foreign chipmakers. In 2018, the total imported volume of integrated circuits in China was about 417.60 billion units, representing an increase of 10.80% Y-o-Y over 2017. The total imported value of these integrated circuits was about USD 312.06 billion, representing an increase of 20% Y-o-Y over 2017.

– The Chinese government has declared to invest above USD100 billion over the following decade to catch up with the United States in semiconductor technology. Some of the cities which have announced their plans for the production facilities for semiconductors include Chongqing, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Hefei, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Xiamen and Liaoning, and Shaanxi. Therefore with the establishment of new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, the demand for wet chemicals is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for wet chemicals consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 6000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352759

Detailed TOC of Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from Modern Technology Industries

4.1.2 Surging Demand for Hydrogen peroxide from the Semiconductor Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Waste Management for Semiconductors

4.2.2 Sudden Dip in the Semiconductor Market

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Acetic Acid

5.1.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

5.1.3 Hydrogen Peroxide

5.1.4 Hydrochloric Acid

5.1.5 Ammonium Hydroxide

5.1.6 Hydrofluoric Acid

5.1.7 Nitric Acid

5.1.8 Phosphoric Acid

5.1.9 Sulfuric Acid

5.1.10 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Semiconductor

5.2.1.1 Cleaning

5.2.1.2 Etching

5.2.2 Other Electronic Applications

5.2.2.1 Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) Manufacturing

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Taiwan

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avantor Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 FUJIFILM Corporation

6.4.5 Honeywell International LLC

6.4.6 Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

6.4.7 KMG Chemicals (Cabot Microelectronics)

6.4.8 Kredence Pvt Ltd

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 T.N.C. Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Technic Inc.

6.4.12 Linde

6.4.13 Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycling of Semiconductors

7.2 Favorable Growth Market for Semiconductors In Malaysia

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Electrocardiogram Paper Market Size 2021: by Future Growth Analysis, Regional Trends, Latest Opportunities, Organization Share with Business Expansion Plans, and Key Drivers Forecast to 2026

Led Backlight Module Market Size, Trends and Growth 2021 – with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Business Strategy by Top Companies Forecast to 2026

Pallet Conveyor Market Analysis by Global Size 2021 – Driving Forces with Challenges, Development Trends, Covid-19 Impact Research with Growth Forecast and Demand Scenario till 2027

Energy Efficient Elevators Market Size by Business Status 2021: Trends with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Growth Share, and Industry Revenue Forecast to 2025

Digitization of Education Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact

Staple Fibers Market Growth Analysis, Recent Developments of Top Key Players, Research Findings, Business Size and Share Insights, Consumption and Demand Forecast to 2021-2027

High Speed Optocoupler Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Sugar Processing Screens Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Complex-Oxide Nanomaterials Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Racks for Boat Dry Storage Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Chemotherapy Syringe Pump Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Encephalitis Vaccine Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026