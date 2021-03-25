Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Cosmetic Packaging Machinery industry with latest developments. Cosmetic Packaging Machinery market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study for cosmetic packaging machinery market is limited to the type of machines used for various operation for cosmetics packaging globally. The packaging machines for perfumeries are nor considered for market estimation.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Labelling Machines to Witness Significant Growth

– With the growing technological advancements and digital transformation, the importance of labelling has increased tremendously over the years. Cosmetic products are available in different forms of packagings and material, and hence, the choice of labelling machines to suit the packaging technics is essential.

– Even FDA and EU do not have many restrictions on ingredients for cosmetic products and the testing of products is left up to the manufacturers, the regulations for listing the ingredients is mandatory which makes the labelling machine essential for each packaging.

– Cosmetics product companies are expanding their productions across the countries due to the increase in sales of consumer goods for personal care over the year. According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the United States is expected to spend USD 3.2 trillion in 2019 on personal healthcare.

– Owing to this increase, the packaging machinery adoption for cosmetics will also increase subsequently. In addition to this, according to the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, labelling machines witnessed high demand in packaging sector. This factor coupled with rising demand for cosmetics is expected to drive the market growth.

North America is the Key Market for Cosmetic Packaging Machinery

– The United States is a hub for cosmetic products and is known for its innovative and quality products. The consumers in the United States are seeking out products geared toward their specific needs and preferences.

– The country has the footprint of many multinational companies, such as Revlon, MAC Cosmetics, Avon, and LOreal. The United States is the biggest market for skin care products, including anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products.

– The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative, undertaken by the United States to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy, by investing in packaging equipment, which is used in the final line of production.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technology Snapshot

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Personal Healthcare Products

4.3.2 Increasing Industrial Automation

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Capital Requirement

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Machine Type

5.1.1 Form/Fill/Seal Machinery

5.1.2 Labelling Machinery

5.1.3 Capping Machinery

5.1.4 Wrapping Machinery

5.1.5 Other Machine Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH)

6.1.2 I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

6.1.3 Marchesini Group S.p.A.

6.1.4 Packsys Global Ltd

6.1.5 Prosy’s Innovative Packaging Equipment

6.1.6 Turbofil Packaging Machine, LLC

6.1.7 Vetraco Group

6.1.8 Zhejiang Rigao Machinery Corporation, ltd.

6.1.9 Wimco Ltd

6.1.10 ProMach Inc.

6.1.11 Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc.

6.1.12 APACKS

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

