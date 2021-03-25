Power Electronics Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Power Electronics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Power Electronics industry with latest developments. Power Electronics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Power electronics is the power management from one system to another through various components such as capacitors, inductors, and other semiconductor devices. The products and devices that are ready for the use for the end-users are covered in the study. Moreover, power electronics is the integration of energy, control systems, and electronic devices.

Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Gresham Power Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Scientech Technologies Pvt.

ST Microelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba International Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc.

XP Power Limited Market Overview:

The power electronics market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Advancement in the technology that enables the internet of things, semiconductor technology, and nanotechnology fields is expected to drive the market for power electronics in the coming years. AI-powered integrated circuits, energy management systems, SCADA technology, and micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) are all recent application areas of power electronics systems.

– Advancement in energy infrastructure, generation of renewable energy, and energy efficient portable electronics components are driving the market at a higher rate. Vendors in the market are keen to offer power electronics solutions in multiple industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, energy & power, medical, transportation, and many others.