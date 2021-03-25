Sand Aluminum Casting Market Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2027| Alcoa, Dynacast International, Gibbs Die Casting

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Sand Aluminum Casting market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. With flawless analysis, in-depth research, and accurate forecasts, it provides easy-to-understand and reliable studies on the global Sand Aluminum Casting market backed by statistics and calculations that have been finalized using a rigorous validation procedure. The report comes out as a comprehensive, all-embracing, and meticulously prepared resource that provides unique and deep information and data on the global Sand Aluminum Casting market. The authors of the Sand Aluminum Casting report have shed light on unexplored and significant market dynamics, including growth factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Competitive analysis is one of the best sections of the report that throws light on reasons why some companies are taking the lead in the global Sand Aluminum Casting market and why others are not performing as expected. As part of company profiling, all of the players included in the Sand Aluminum Casting report have been studied in great detail on the basis of gross margin, recent developments, product portfolio, profits, sales, market share, strategies, and other critical factors. The report also offers research-backed recommendations and suggestions that could help market participants to gain a competitive advantage in future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sand Aluminum Casting Market Research Report: Alcoa, Dynacast International, Gibbs Die Casting, Ryobi, Martinrea Honsel, United Company Rusal, Nemak, Rockman Industries, Endurance, LTH, CHALCO, China Hongqiao, Guangdong Hongtu, Hongte, Wencan

Global Sand Aluminum Casting Market by Type: Green Sand, Dry Sand

Global Sand Aluminum Casting Market by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Heavy Vehicle (Commercial Vehicle), Motorcycle, Aerospace & Military, Engineering Machinery, General Industrial Machinery, Others

The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Sand Aluminum Casting market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Sand Aluminum Casting market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Sand Aluminum Casting market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.

The geographical analysis of the global Sand Aluminum Casting market provided in the report is just the right tool that competitors can use to discover untapped sales and business expansion opportunities in different regions and countries. Each regional and country-wise Sand Aluminum Casting market considered for research and analysis has been thoroughly studied based on market share, future growth potential, CAGR, market size, and other important parameters. Every regional market has a different trend or not all regional markets are impacted by the same trend. Taking this into consideration, the analysts authoring the report have provided an exhaustive analysis of specific trends of each regional Sand Aluminum Casting market.

Table of Contents

1 Sand Aluminum Casting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sand Aluminum Casting

1.2 Sand Aluminum Casting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Green Sand

1.2.3 Dry Sand

1.3 Sand Aluminum Casting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Heavy Vehicle (Commercial Vehicle)

1.3.4 Motorcycle

1.3.5 Aerospace & Military

1.3.6 Engineering Machinery

1.3.7 General Industrial Machinery

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sand Aluminum Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sand Aluminum Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sand Aluminum Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sand Aluminum Casting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sand Aluminum Casting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sand Aluminum Casting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sand Aluminum Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sand Aluminum Casting Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sand Aluminum Casting Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Sand Aluminum Casting Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sand Aluminum Casting Production

3.4.1 North America Sand Aluminum Casting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sand Aluminum Casting Production

3.5.1 Europe Sand Aluminum Casting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sand Aluminum Casting Production

3.6.1 China Sand Aluminum Casting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sand Aluminum Casting Production

3.7.1 Japan Sand Aluminum Casting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sand Aluminum Casting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Alcoa

7.1.1 Alcoa Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alcoa Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Alcoa Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Alcoa Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Alcoa Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dynacast International

7.2.1 Dynacast International Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dynacast International Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dynacast International Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dynacast International Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dynacast International Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Gibbs Die Casting

7.3.1 Gibbs Die Casting Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.3.2 Gibbs Die Casting Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Gibbs Die Casting Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Gibbs Die Casting Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Gibbs Die Casting Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ryobi

7.4.1 Ryobi Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ryobi Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ryobi Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ryobi Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ryobi Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Martinrea Honsel

7.5.1 Martinrea Honsel Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.5.2 Martinrea Honsel Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Martinrea Honsel Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Martinrea Honsel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Martinrea Honsel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 United Company Rusal

7.6.1 United Company Rusal Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.6.2 United Company Rusal Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.6.3 United Company Rusal Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 United Company Rusal Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 United Company Rusal Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nemak

7.7.1 Nemak Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nemak Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nemak Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nemak Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nemak Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rockman Industries

7.8.1 Rockman Industries Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rockman Industries Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rockman Industries Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Rockman Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rockman Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Endurance

7.9.1 Endurance Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.9.2 Endurance Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Endurance Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Endurance Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Endurance Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 LTH

7.10.1 LTH Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.10.2 LTH Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.10.3 LTH Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 LTH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 LTH Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CHALCO

7.11.1 CHALCO Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.11.2 CHALCO Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CHALCO Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CHALCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CHALCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 China Hongqiao

7.12.1 China Hongqiao Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.12.2 China Hongqiao Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.12.3 China Hongqiao Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 China Hongqiao Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 China Hongqiao Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Guangdong Hongtu

7.13.1 Guangdong Hongtu Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guangdong Hongtu Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Guangdong Hongtu Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Guangdong Hongtu Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Guangdong Hongtu Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Hongte

7.14.1 Hongte Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hongte Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Hongte Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Hongte Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Hongte Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Wencan

7.15.1 Wencan Sand Aluminum Casting Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wencan Sand Aluminum Casting Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Wencan Sand Aluminum Casting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Wencan Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Wencan Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sand Aluminum Casting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sand Aluminum Casting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sand Aluminum Casting

8.4 Sand Aluminum Casting Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sand Aluminum Casting Distributors List

9.3 Sand Aluminum Casting Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sand Aluminum Casting Industry Trends

10.2 Sand Aluminum Casting Growth Drivers

10.3 Sand Aluminum Casting Market Challenges

10.4 Sand Aluminum Casting Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sand Aluminum Casting by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sand Aluminum Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sand Aluminum Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sand Aluminum Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sand Aluminum Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sand Aluminum Casting

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sand Aluminum Casting by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sand Aluminum Casting by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sand Aluminum Casting by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sand Aluminum Casting by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sand Aluminum Casting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sand Aluminum Casting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sand Aluminum Casting by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sand Aluminum Casting by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



