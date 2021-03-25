Paper Packaging Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Paper Packaging Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Paper Packaging industry with latest developments. Paper Packaging market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Paper packaging is one of the most used eco-friendly packaging solutions. The ability of this format of packaging to be produced in many sizes with a small footprint, when compared to other bulkier packaging options, makes it feasible for use in almost all end-user industries. Depending upon the various end-user industries different product can be used for packaging.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Paper Packaging Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Paper Packaging Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Food and Beverages to Account for a Significant Portion of the Paper Packaging Market

– A fierce competition exists between the quality-product providers in the food market. Due to these parameters, manufacturers in the food market are continuously making and delivering high-quality products.

– The increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard containers and packaging market over the coming years. Besides, the increasing sales of paperboard-based products, the demand for super trays for vegetables and fresh fruits in the hypermarket contribute to the matket growth.

– A rapidly expanding organized-retail sector has led to an augmented demand for food and beverages and other consumer care products. Most retail stores use packaging materials not only to preserve food but also to retain the nutritional value of food. An increasing number of consumers are purchasing grocery items, including frozen and chilled foods, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the paper packaging market.

– The food manufacturing companies have become cautious and are making extra efforts in the packaging of products. Various ranges of packaging materials in the market are available to fulfill various packaging needs, like corrugated boxes and cardboard boxes.

Asia-Pacific to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

– The increasing number of manufacturing plants all over the region, combined with the growing consumerism and transit packaging sector in the Asia Pacific, is contributing to the growth of the paper packaging market. Among the countries of Asia-Pacific, China occupied the largest market share and India is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

– The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing market is of immense importance as it facilities the manufacturing of generic drugs in India, in a cost-effective manner to stay competitive in the market. This factor is making the pharmaceutical companies, across the world, to choose India as their manufacturing destination.

– Even the Government of India is taking steps to provide incentives in the form of soft loans for the up gradation of Schedule M facilities to WHO GMP compliant units, which leads to additional 1000 units certified as WHO GMP compliant, further boosting the packaging of cartons and folding boxes, thus, driving the market for paper packaging.

– Corrugated boxes segment is expected to dominate the APAC paper packaging market, owing to the escalating rate of exports and the developing logistics sector of the country.

– Strong growth in sectors, like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and cosmetics, due to the fast-growing middle-class population along with organized retailing, is expected to spur the demand for paper packaging in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

