Automotive TIC Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Automotive TIC Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Automotive TIC industry with latest developments. Automotive TIC market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The automotive testing, certification and knowledge services optimize quality and safety in accordance with national and international standards and regulations like TS 16949 and ISO 26262. The International standard-setting bodies composed of representatives from various national standards organizations define the different testing, inspection and certification services in the international standard series ISO/IEC 17000:2004.

Major Key Players:

TÃœV SÃœD

Applus Services, S.A.

Dekra SE

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas Group

Intertek Group plc

Mistras Group

The automotive TIC market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2019-2024. TIC ensures the development of high-quality components and vehicles while supporting automotive suppliers in continuous improvements of existing technologies and new innovations to make mobility safer, secure and more physically efficient.

– The increasing trend of adoption of electronic systems in the automobiles has lead to the demand for testing equipment. With the adoption of electronic systems, special care needs to be taken to test them on a regular basis in order to maintain its efficiency.

– The increasing amount of cases for component failures in automobiles has led to increased adoption of TIC. The component failures result in a huge amount of cost to the company as well as lead to customer dissatisfaction.