Automotive TIC Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Automotive TIC Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Automotive TIC industry with latest developments. Automotive TIC market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The automotive testing, certification and knowledge services optimize quality and safety in accordance with national and international standards and regulations like TS 16949 and ISO 26262. The International standard-setting bodies composed of representatives from various national standards organizations define the different testing, inspection and certification services in the international standard series ISO/IEC 17000:2004.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Automotive TIC Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Automotive TIC Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Testing is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share.
– The testing and analysis services enable to check that products and commodities have the required properties. The test for compliance with applicable standards, regulations, and specifications, is usually performed in the laboratory and also provided on-site testing for manufacturing and process industries.
– The service providers are focussing on developing a large network of laboratories operating worldwide. Offering state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and field-specific technical expertise, their facilities are strategically located for the clients benefit, granting easier access from ports and major manufacturing locations.
– The testing is the most important part of the automobile as it informs the manufacturers whether it is in compliance with the manufacturing standards. The companies with low expenditure pattern in automobile industry complete the testing and introduce the product in the market to avoid fatal errors. The increased number of automobile sales will have a direct impact on the growth rate of Testing due to the increased emphasis on driver safety.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– The United States has dominated the light vehicle segment. With the increased manufacturing of cars in the United States, the North America region is expected to notice a substantial growth in the forecast period.
– The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) at Germanys Duisburg-Essen University expects sales of US light vehicles to fall 4% in 2019 to 16.6 million and slip to 16.5 million in 2020. CAR said in a report that its forecast doesnt include the impact of a possible trade war with Europe.
– With the impact of the trade war, it is expected to notice a dip for the smaller period of time but is expected to gain traction in sales of automobiles after that. The light vehicle retail sales in the United States, in 2018, was recorded at 17213.5 by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. This shows the significant impact of the United States in global automotive sales.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Automotive TIC Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Trend of Adoption of Electronic Systems in the Automobiles
4.3.2 Increasing Amount of Cases For Component Failures in Automobiles
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Huge Requirement of Skilled Labor
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Service
5.1.1 Testing
5.1.2 Inspection
5.1.3 Certification
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 TÃœV SÃœD
6.1.2 Applus Services, S.A.
6.1.3 Dekra SE
6.1.4 SGS Group
6.1.5 Bureau Veritas Group
6.1.6 Intertek Group plc
6.1.7 Mistras Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
