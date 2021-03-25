Curcumin Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Curcumin Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Curcumin industry with latest developments. Curcumin market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Curcumin is a chemical compound used in food application as a flavoring and coloring agent. The compound records a prominent share in herbal supplements and cosmetics. The market study of curcumin is segmented by application as pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics and by geography.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Awareness of Natural Food Ingredients
Color is one of the first things consumers notice about any product. But with clean-label demand spreading across the market, colors are increasingly about more than just what meets the eye. Natural colors are now a purchasing priority for an enormous chunk of the consumer base, and brands big and small are taking notice. Consumers are ready to pay premium prices to procure organic products, owing to their health benefits. Organic turmeric is in high demand among consumers who are looking to reap the full health benefits of turmerics functional properties. There are many functionality problems with natural colors. Nevertheless, exempt (Natural) colors are perceived by consumers as being less of a health hazard than the petroleum(coal-tar)-derived synthetics. Hence, manufacturers are incorporating them into their products to get an edge. This is driving the global curcumin market.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market Segment
Increased focus on research and development, in order to enhance curcumin bioavailability is a major driver for curcumin in the Asia-Pacific region, with a larger number of laboratory studies to prove structure-function relationships, and human clinical trials to establish efficacy and safety by specific applications (prevention and supportive treatment of digestive disorders, arthritis, cancers, cardiovascular diseases). The Chinese curcumin industry is anticipated to witness heavy gain from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, subject to the products natural anti-oxidants. High demand for turmeric-based organic dietary supplements and anti-cancer medication is expected to fuel Japans curcumin market size. Increasing consumer consciousness toward the consumption of natural ingredients in food products, cosmetics, and medicines is expected to help Asian market players to exploit lucrative opportunities in the curcumin market. India is by far the largest producer and exporter of turmeric in the world. Turmeric occupies about 6% of the total area under spices and condiments in India.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Curcumin Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.2 Food
5.1.3 Cosmetics
5.1.4 Nutraceuticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Spain
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 France
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Russia
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
5.2.4.1 South America
5.2.4.2 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Biomax Life Sciences Ltd
6.4.2 Synthite Industries Ltd.
6.4.3 Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt
6.4.4 S V Agro Foods
6.4.5 Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd
6.4.6 Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.7 Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co.,Ltd
6.4.8 The Green Labs LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
