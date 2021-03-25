Curcumin Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Curcumin Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Curcumin industry with latest developments. Curcumin market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Curcumin is a chemical compound used in food application as a flavoring and coloring agent. The compound records a prominent share in herbal supplements and cosmetics. The market study of curcumin is segmented by application as pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics and by geography.

Major Key Players:

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt

S V Agro Foods

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co.,Ltd

The Green Labs LLC Market Overview:

Curcumin market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– Health concerns due to the presence of artificial ingredients in food, medicines, and cosmetics are the key aspects influencing manufacturers to adopt organic ingredients in product formulation. This is expected to drive the curcumin market.

– Anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidation properties of curcumin are expected to drive the market growth as well.