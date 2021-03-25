Food Automation Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Food Automation Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Food Automation industry with latest developments. Food Automation market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352752

Scope of the Report:

The automation in the food industry simplifies food packaging process, which includes food sorting & grading, packing, and managing processes. The automation acts as an effective solution for enterprises requiring an efficient solution for overcoming numerous challenges such as enhancing productivity, improving yield, optimizing resource management, mitigating security risks, and improving asset management.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352752

Our Research Report Includes:

Food Automation Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Food Automation Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Motors & Generators Type is Expected to Hold the Significant Share

– The motors used in the food and beverage industry have demanding requirements in segments such as meat, dairy and baking goods, poultry and fish, as well as within applications such as mixers, grinders, and conveyors. It is also necessary that machines operate without fault, for longer and at the highest possible level of energy efficiency throughout their lifespan.

– The growing significance of motors in motion control applications involving high-pressure wash-down and high torque applications with precise motion control has greatly improved their functionality. Generators ensure smooth and efficient functioning of systems in the food industry.

– A company such as ABB Ltd. provide motors which help to run food and beverage applications, from raw material handling to processing and conveying, to packing and storage, without compromising on the standards demanded in the industry.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate owing to the high growth of the Food & Beverage industry in the region. The region is witnessing tremendous growth for the food and beverage industry due to an increase in health awareness, disposable income, and urbanization. Due to this, many players of F&B are moving from manual to automation processing to increase the output and develop new products, which ultimately drives the growth of the market.

– For instance, according to the World Bank, the urbanization rate in China increased to 57.90% in the year 2017 from 51.89% in 2012. This has resulted in a growing demand for food and beverages and made China one of the largest food and beverage industry in the world.

– Similarly, in India allocation of the Ministry of Food Processing has been doubled from INR 715 crore in 2017-18 to INR 1400 crore in 2018-19.

– Moreover, a rising number of manufacturers operating in the F&B industry is anticipated to boost the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Growing adoption of automated technologies in production facilities also fuels the regional food automation market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352752

Detailed TOC of Food Automation Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

4.3.2 Technological Enhancements in the Automation Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Capital Investments

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Motors & Generators

5.1.2 Motor Controls

5.1.3 Rotary & Linear Products

5.1.4 Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By Function

5.2.1 Palletizing

5.2.2 Packaging & Re-Packaging

5.2.3 Sorting & Grading

5.2.4 Processing

5.2.5 Picking & Placing

5.2.6 Other Functions

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Dairy

5.3.3 Confectionery

5.3.4 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

5.3.5 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.6 Beverage

5.3.7 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.3 GEA Group AG

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.7 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.8 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.10 NORD Drivesystems

6.1.11 Rexnord Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

pH Monitoring System Market Size 2021: by Future Growth Analysis, Regional Trends, Latest Opportunities, Organization Share with Business Expansion Plans, and Key Drivers Forecast to 2026

EGR Tube Market Size by Development 2021: Future Growth Prospects, Leading Players with Growth Challenges, Trends and Business Outlook with Covid-19 Impact by 2026

Global Wireless Ambulatory Monitoring Device Market Growth Analysis Report 2021: Global Industry Size, Market Demand and Forthcoming Development, Current Trends, Top Companies Research Forecast to 2027

Medical Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025

Molecular Modelling Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Disinfectant Hand Sanitizer Market Growth Analysis, Recent Developments of Top Key Players, Research Findings, Business Size and Share Insights, Consumption and Demand Forecast to 2021-2027 with Impact of Covid-19

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Payment Bank Solutions Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Depaneling Machine Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Sports and Fitness Genomics and Pharmacogenomics Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Neurostimulator Devices Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Europium Market by Growing Factors, Size 2020 – Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026