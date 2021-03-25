Robotic Sensors Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Robotic Sensors Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Robotic Sensors industry with latest developments. Robotic Sensors market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Sensors for the robotics industry include various types of sensors such as force & torque sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, position sensor, proximity sensor, and other sensors like image and collision sensors. The market study is focused on specific robots (autonomous robots and collaborative robots – cobots), where sensors play a major role in robotic functions.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Robotic Sensors Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Robotic Sensors Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Semiconductor are Major Share Holders of Sensors in Robotics Industry

– In recent years, automotive OEMs have adopted modern robotics technology to reciprocate demand for fast-paced vehicle manufacturing. To lower labor costs and to achieve six sigma tag for the manufacturing process, many automakers have implemented robotic automation on the shop floors of manufacturing facilities across the globe.

– Moreover, with growth in demand for precision manufacturing, autonomous robots have been integrated with many sensing equipments to result in error-free process deliveries. With the emerging trend of Nanomaterial manufacturing, autonomous robots are being extensively used for the manufacturing of small and sophisticated parts of consumer electronics goods.

– To achieve high accuracy, robotic vendors are integrating motion, force, temperature, pressure and many other types of sensors to augment robotic functions. According to the World Robotics 2018 Industrial Robots report, robotic sales increased to 121,300 units in 2017 for the electrical/electronics industry, which was 32% of the total global robotics supply.

Asia -Pacific to Experience a Healthy Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to noteworthy implementation of industrial robots in various countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of sensors for robotic applications, owing to the massive deployment in the countrys dominating semiconductor and automotive manufacturing industries.

– As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies such as India and Japan, there is vast potential for growth in this regional market. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the sensors in the robotics market.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), robot sales in India increased by 30% in 2017 as compared to the previous year of 2016. Additionally, 62% of this annual surge was achieved only through the automotive industry in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Robotic Sensors Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Surge in Demand for Industrial Robotics

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Robots in Logistics and Transportation Application

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Slow Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Regions

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Force & Torque Sensor

5.1.2 Temperature Sensor

5.1.3 Pressure Sensor

5.1.4 Position Sensor

5.1.5 Proximity Sensor

5.1.6 Other Type of Sensors

5.2 By Industry

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Process & Packaging

5.2.4 Logistics

5.2.5 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

6.1.2 Baumer Group

6.1.3 FANUC Corporation

6.1.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 OMRON Corporation

6.1.8 Sensata Technologies, Inc.

6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.1.10 Tekscan, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

