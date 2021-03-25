Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) industry with latest developments. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market study is classified as Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) which are further segmented based on type, research phases, geography relevant to the market. In the CMO service type breakup for the regional level has been considered for the study. CRO market scope is limited only to the regional level as against CMO where country-level segmentation is also present.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Focus on Pre-clinical Development Services in CMO

– The biopharma industry has been consistently growing at a robust rate for the past five years. Being the largest and a consistently fast-growing segment of the healthcare industry, significant expansion is expected in the CMO market, reflecting demand, as many of the pharmaceutical companies continue to outsource.

– CMOs are focusing more on pre-clinical development services, such as formulation development, process support, process development, clinical trial manufacturing, analytical services, and regulatory support, in addition to offering lifecycle management and technology transfer capabilities.

– In-house pre-clinical development services and technology transfer are translated into higher overhead costs for pharma companies compared to outsourcing.

– One of the key trends in the last few years has been the emergence of CMOs in emerging markets, particularly in the BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). India and China are among the fastest growing segments in the APAC region. However, issues with delivery, service, and product quality are restraining this market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Highest Growth IN CRO Market

– Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the CRO market, owing to the low cost offered by the region, as compared to the United States and other developed economies. Additionally, growing incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, coupled with ease of patient recruitment and availability of expertise for clinical trials, are few driving factors boosting growth in the region.

– With increasing privatization of clinical trials, there has been an increase in the outsourcing of research processes in developing regions, such as China and India. For instance, the market is witnessing increased outsourcing of research services, such as Clinical Data Management, Pharmacovigilance, Biostatistics, etc., by large pharmaceuticals.

– Growing investments by several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs manufacturing companies are also supporting the growth of the CRO market in the region. As part of its five-year Research, Innovation, and Enterprise 2020 plan, the Singaporean government has committed to invest nearly USD 2.4 billion, in advancing manufacturing and engineering in the pharmaceutical market.

– In January 2019, Lambda, headquartered in India, announced the acquisition of US-based Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services, in a move to increase its presence in the United States.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

