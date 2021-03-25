Big Data Technology and Service Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Big Data Technology and Service Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Big Data Technology and Service industry with latest developments. Big Data Technology and Service market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Not knowing the best way to read, understand, and apply data can actually cost a business lost revenue opportunities, lower efficiency and productivity and quality issues. Big data is a term that describes the large volume of data (both structured and unstructured). With the rapid growth in analytic capabilities on cloud platforms, users leveraged large cloud vendors more prominently for analytical software in 2018.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett-Packard Company

Cisco Systems Inc.

SAS Institute

Information Builders Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Accenture PLC Market Overview:

The big data technology and service market was valued at USD 23.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 79.5 billion by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 25.4 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Across the world, people are exchanging information which is going to increase in the coming years. Domo Inc estimated that 1.7MB of data will be created every second for every person on earth by 2020 end.

– Owing to this, increasing adoption of data discovery and visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI is driving the market growth. It enables decision-makers to understand complex concepts, as well as identify new trends and patterns with ease. It helps organizations identify key trends, which is not possible by looking at quantitative data, thus improving the company’s bottom line.