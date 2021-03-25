Palletizer Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Palletizer Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Palletizer industry with latest developments. Palletizer market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

An automatic palletizer is a machine that enables the automatic stacking of goods and products. It also enables the depalletizing or unloading of goods. Robotic palletizers provide a viable method to reduce operational costs and improve work efficiency for industries that employ the manual workforce for repetitive tasks, such as loading/unloading goods, packaging, and palletizing. Owing to the intense growth in demand in sectors such as food & beverage, healthcare, and others across the globe, the future scope for the market also increases.

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Offers Potential Growth

– With a high level of specification in the pharmaceuticals packaging industry and increasing demand for integration of track-and-trace serialization technology, palletizer is to grow among the other types of packaging machinery.

– Further, to ensure high precision and accuracy, many pharmaceuticals packaging plants are constantly automating their final product with the palletizing robot due to the demand for increased productivity. Their compact design makes palletizers ideal for small space and depalletizers provide an efficient means to sort containers from bulk layered pallets onto a conveyor or conveying system. This also ensures a safe environment free of toxins and contaminants because of chemicals used in manufacturing drugs.

– The packaging of the pharmaceutical products is very important with regard to its stability, acceptance to the patient, transport, etc and palletizing is one of its important machinery because it helps in proper stacking and transportation of products without any error.

– Moreover, the growing demand for unit dosing and small-size pharmaceuticals have a positive impact on the palletizer market. The palletizer speed capacity which can continuously work in the same mode, without any interruption results in cost reduction and increases in productivity and thus helps in fulfilling the demand.

– Thus, with the advancement and improvement of the pharmaceutical packaging, palletizer is also expected to grow along with that.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest adoption of robotic palletizers due to the adoption of robotics and automation in the manufacturing and commercial sectors in the developing regions such as China and India.

– With the rise in population and increasing disposable income in these regions. the preference for consumption of food and beverages is increasing. Thus, the food and beverage industry in these regions gradually automating their material handling processes to reduce product damage and enhance the efficiency of production processes which in return will create a positive outlook on the palletizer market.

– Additionally, the government’s initiative like ‘Make in India’, the manufacture and consequent distribution and logistics activities are expected to witness an exponential growth for automated material handling machines market which in return will create a market for palletizer as well.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook in the palletizer market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Palletizer Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Workplace Safety

4.3.2 Wide Adoption of Robotics in Warehouse Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Equipment Cost

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Conventional Palletizer

5.1.1.1 High-Level Palletizer

5.1.1.2 Low-Level Palletizer

5.1.2 Robotic Palletizer

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Food & Beverages

5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.2.4 Chemicals

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp.

6.1.2 ABB Ltd.

6.1.3 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.4 Honeywell Intelligrated

6.1.5 KION Group AG

6.1.6 Krones AG

6.1.7 Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

6.1.8 Sidel

6.1.9 YASKAWA Electric Corp.

6.1.10 Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

6.1.11 Arrowhead Systems Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

