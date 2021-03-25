Utility Billing Software Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Utility Billing Software Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Utility Billing Software industry with latest developments. Utility Billing Software market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Utility billing software is used to provide an effective billing solution to help municipalities and officials manage their daily operations. This software provides an effective billing, and the collection system forms the core of successful utility businesses. Utility bills usually refer to water, electricity and gas bills. It can also include bills for essential services such as those provided by the council like sewer services.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Utility Billing Software Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Utility Billing Software Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Electric Industry Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Market

– Electricity billing had evolved from the days when utilities gathered monthly energy consumption data to produce a paper invoice that they sent to customers via mail. Use of smart meters, such as two communicating meters makes it more readily adoptable to streamline the process.

– For instances, Starnik which is a software company for the utility billing provides cloud-based electricity billing software for the modern day utility industry. The incredibly innovative electricity billing software of the company has helped to revolutionize the way utilities collect and process daily usage and billing data. With the electricity billing software developed by the company, it is easy to receive and store 15-minute interval reading from the smart grid-enabled devices.

– DataWest which provides software products for the needs of the utility industry has its own electric utility billing software BillMaster. This electric utility billing software is crafted with the needs of electric clients firmly in mind. The company has extensive experience in the electricity industry and has provided the practical, real-world knowledge of electric utility needs, processes, and practices necessary to pack BillMaster with precisely the features and functions that the utility needs.

North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to have significant market share due to the advanced utility infrastructure in this region and the availability of funds for supporting the switch to operational advancements. Further, the presence of the cup[porting critical infrastructure makes it easy to introduce these solutions in the market.

– Utility businesses in this region are also focused on effective consumer services to stay ahead of the increasing competition. Advanced billing software is also a norm in the utility industry in this region owing to the high integration of digital platforms like social media, mobile devices, web portals, and the presence of digitally literate consumers.

– Central square Technologies which is a software company based in North America provides technology solutions for various utilities. USTI develops, supports and markets integrated municipal government software throughout the United States and Canada. USTI is considered as the national leader in integrated municipal government software with over 900 customers using its asyst products.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Utility Billing Software Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Improvement in Legacy Billing Systems and IT Infrastructure

4.3.2 Adoption of Smart Grid Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Mode

5.1.1 Cloud-based

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Water

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 IT & Telecommunications

5.2.4 Electric

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.3.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the world

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Harris Computer Systems

6.1.2 PayStand Inc.

6.1.3 Utilibill Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.4 ePsolutions Inc.

6.1.5 Jendev Corporation

6.1.6 Oak Bay Technologies Inc.

6.1.7 Jayhawk Software Inc.

6.1.8 Banyon Data Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Sigma Software Solutions Inc.

6.1.10 RadiusPoint Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

