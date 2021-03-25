Broadband Satellite Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Counter-drone technology, also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircraft. As concerns grow around the potential security threats drones may pose to both civilian and military entities, a new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging. To date, we have found at least 235 counter-drone products either on the market or under active development. This report provides background on the growing demand for C-UAS technology, describes how the technology works, presents our database of known C-UAS systems from around the globe, and explains some of the challenges surrounding counter-drone technology use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market 2019 (%)

The global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market was valued at 488.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1219.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. While the Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems in Germany. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market size in 2020 and the next few years in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ground-based

Hand-held

UAV-based

By type, the first kind is ground-based, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 43.63% in 2019.

Germany Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Civil

Military

Military is the major application market, accounted for over 90% market in 2019, which estimated to decrease to 84.5% by 2025.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SRC

Lockheed Martin

Thales

Boeing

Airbus Defence and Space

Dedrone

Northrop Grumman

DroneShield

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance

Aaronia AG

Chess Dynamics

