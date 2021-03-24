Alfa Lift is Launched and prepares for crane installation

OHT’s new build vessel Alfa Lift has been floated-out from its dry dock at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard in Jiangsu, China. The specialist heavy installation vessel, which is designed and built for installing the next generation XXL offshore wind foundations, was launched, Sunday 28th February.

The vessel will now be moored whilst work continues on the steel and internal fit-out, including the mechanical completion of systems.

Meanwhile, key elements of Alfa Lift’s major crane components have been completed in Rostock, Germany. The heavy lift crane’s slewing column and the A-frame are scheduled to leave Rostock in early March and will arrive in China in April where they will be installed.

Bjarne Birkeland, Head of Vessel Management for OHT said ‘The vessel construction has progressed well despite these challenging times. We would like to sincerely thank everyone at CMHI who have worked with us closely to ensure that we have met the float-out milestone in a safe and timely manner, with work having continued through the recent Chinese New Year period. We are also grateful for seeing the quality Liebherr 3000 tonne heavy Lift crane components being shipped from Liebherr’s facilities and look forward to seeing the crane installed on the vessel’.

Torgeir Ramstad, CEO of OHT added ‘This is an important milestone that brings Alfa Lift one step closer to entering service and helping to satisfy the ever-growing global demand for custom-built offshore wind installation vessels. We have no doubt that Alfa Lift will be a very busy vessel for many years to come’.

Source: OHT Caption: OHT’s Alfa Lift float-out at CMHI’s shipyard in Jiangsu, China.

Kevin Kuang, Project Manager of Alfa Lift at CMHI said ‘At this utmost exciting moment, we’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to both OHT and CMHI teams for all the joint efforts and devotions. Next let us continue to sprint for the smooth and on-time delivery of Alfa Lift’.

Mei Xianzhi, General Manager of CMHI added ‘The achievement of this important milestone could not be separated from the close teamwork between OHT and CMHI. Designed as an efficient vessel with one-stop service for both transportation and installation, Alfa Lift will surely become the favourite of the market for offshore wind installation vessels in the coming years. We look forward to delivery of the vessel and trust it will bring highly-efficient service to the end client in the near future’.

‘Everyone at Liebherr is watching the progress of the Alfa Lift with excitement as we move forward with the production of the HLC 150000,” said Gregor Levold, Sales Director of Ship and Offshore Cranes at Liebherr Rostock. “We look ahead to when this innovative offshore vessel, together with our crane, will soon be building the energy of tomorrow”.

