Metallic Stearates Hydrophobic Agent Market Trend and Future Forecast Till 2026

Metallic stearates are mainly refers to zinc stearate, calcium stearate, barium stearate, magnesium stearate, lead stearate, aluminum stearate and etc. In fact, calcium stearate is also the largest type for dry-mix mortar use. At present, metallic stearates are mainly used for painting and plastic industry. Most of companies have mastered this technology. In the construction industry, metallic stearates are the most widely used and inexpensive hydrophobic agents.

QYR believes that the application of the construction industry only occupies a small share of the application of metallic stearates. Unlike other products, the industrys manufacturers are highly fragmented and highly competitive. Globally, only a few companies, such as Baerlocher and Peter Greven, have applied the application of hydrophobic agents as an important development direction.

The Top key vendors in Metallic Stearates Hydrophobic Agent Market include are:- Baerlocher, Peter Greven, FACI S.P.A, Dover Chemical, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Zinc Stearate

Calcium Stearate

Barium Stearate

Magnesium Stearate

Major Applications of Metallic Stearates Hydrophobic Agent covered are:

Mortar

Concrete

Gypsum Board

Others

This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

