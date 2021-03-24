Biomedical Metal Market Landscape Including Strategic, Unique Insights By 2026

Biomedical Metal Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Biomedical metals are used in the medical sector for their properties such as corrosion and wear resistance. They find applications in medical and dental implants as well as surgical equipment and other medical devices. The growing healthcare industry, with advancements in technology, has increased the demand for biomedical metals that are used in various medical treatments.

The global biomedical metal market will witness a steady growth during the forecast period due to the rise in aging demographics and the increase in the demand for orthopedic implants. Biomedical metals are used for several applications in the medical sector where the implants segment occupies the majority of the demand. The rise in demand for stainless steel in medical applications as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Properties such as corrosion and wear resistance, inertness, durability, cost effectiveness through mass production, recyclability, and easy to clean and sterilize have made stainless steel a suitable material for medical applications and it is used in various medical applications including implants, surgical instruments, and dental fixtures. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The increase in the population aged above 65 years across the Americas increases the demand for biomedical metals and implants, particularly in reconstructive and spinal implants. The advancements in sophisticated medical technologies and the increasing R&D activities in the medical field will fuel the demand for biomedical metals in this region.

Key Competitors of the Global Biomedical Metal Market are: Carpenter Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Wright Medical Group, Zimmer Biomet, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Cobalt-Based Alloy

Others

Major Applications of Biomedical Metal covered are:

Implants

Surgical Instruments

Dental Application

