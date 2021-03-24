Global K-Food Knocks at the Global Market with Fusion Korean Cuisine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Korean food is known as spicy and has a unique taste to foreigners, which was considered a barrier to entering the global market. Younger adults have an interest in spicy food for fun and challenge, Korean manufacturers introduce fusion recipes based on spicy Korean-style food to attract global consumers unfamiliar with K-food. This successfully leads to increased export value sales and reached consumers with K-food in the global market.

Euromonitor International’s K-Food Knocks at the Global Market with Fusion Korean Cuisine global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

