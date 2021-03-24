Clarksons Port Services Unveils Aberdeen Quayside Premises

Aberdeen-based Clarksons Port Services (CPS) has underlined ongoing commercial success and a commitment to its sustainability strategy with a move into new, larger premises at Aberdeen Harbour’s Matthew’s Quay.

Based on Matthew’s Quay peninsula, the new location will see CPS – a division of Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping and offshore services – become one of only a small number of shipping agencies located within the Harbour boundaries. A wide range of onsite plant and machinery, along with access to a heavy lift pad, 1,600m2 outdoor storage space and 2,000m2 of customs bonded warehouse, will be available at the new location. The ability to mobilise and operate cranes, plant and labour will allow for large-scale mobilisation and de-mobilisations to take place on the agency’s doorstep.

The move follows a busy 2020 for CPS, which has seen it complete a number of large projects on behalf of major North Sea EPCI contractors, whilst continuing to service its bulk cargo customers, keeping the UK stocked with animal and human feedstuffs and bulk material.

Innes Cameron, Director, Clarksons Port Services

Innes Cameron, CPS Director, comments: “Our new location provides immediate access to adjacent berths which are ideal for all types of vessel, from large vessels involved across the spectrum of offshore oil and gas and renewable energy projects, to general cargo carriers and the Norwegian and African lines.

“Faster vessel access will, of course, bring significant client benefits as our 24/7 turnkey solutions are provided via one central location. The opportunity to be based within Aberdeen Harbour, amalgamating our office, warehouse and yard facilities, very much reflects our commitment to the highest-possible level of client service, whilst providing us with the capacity for future expansion.”

In addition to the client benefits associated with on-the-spot agency services, CPS’ new premises will also play a key part in the company’s objective to reduce its global carbon footprint. Locally, the increased proximity to the vessels it services will reduce fleet travel across Aberdeen City, cutting current tCO₂e by 16%.

Matt North, Chief Operating Officer at Aberdeen Harbour Board added: “We welcome this strategic move by CPS to relocate inside the port, further underpinning our position as the port of choice for offshore energy and adding depth to the immediate supply chain. We share CPS’ vision to deliver the highest-possible level of customer services and look forward to working closely with Innes and his team.”

