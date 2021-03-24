Electric Coolant Pump Market Insights Coverd In Depth Country Coverage

According to a new research report titled Electric Coolant Pump Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2026

In the automotive industry, there is a constant revision and upgrading of technology to increase fuel efficiency in powertrains and reduce vehicular emissions to comply with stringent emission rules. The introduction of electric coolant pumps is a step in this direction.

OEMs are diversifying their product portfolio by launching plug-in hybrid vehicles that have advanced technologies such as regenerative braking systems and electric motors to assist as well as retain vehicles powered by IC engines. Due to this reason, electric coolant pumps in the mid-size segment will increase significantly, and there will be a corresponding decline in the full-size vehicle type market. In the US, the majority of the vehicles of earlier make have engine capacity greater than 3L. Approximately 50% of the sales in the US in the light duty segment is for pickup trucks. They were earlier powered by large displacement engines like 3.5L V6 or 5L V8 engines but owing to the downsizing trend these bigger engines are being replaced by 2L turbocharged engines, which not only produce similar power but are 30% more fuel efficient.

The market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of various established players and smaller firms. The competition is intense, and the manufacturers have to introduce innovative products to survive in the market. The demand for fuel-efficient cars will prompt the OEMs to focus on extensive research, development of specialized products, and upgraded technology matching the advancements in the industry. The stringent norms from the government to reduce pollution and control emissions will be another factor that will need attention from the vendors during the estimated period of next four years.

Key Competitors of the Global Electric Coolant Pump Market are:

Robert Bosch, Continental, Johnson Electric, Aisin Seiki, KSPG, Davies Craig, MAHLE, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Full-size

Mid-size

Compact size

Major Applications of Electric Coolant Pump covered are:

Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

Regional Electric Coolant Pump Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

