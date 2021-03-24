Mooring berths construction at four ports enter final stage

The works of mooring berths at Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Zakhira and Al Ruwais harbours are nearing completion. Around 1,000 mooring lots will be soon available at these ports for boat owners.

“Within the scope of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) strategy of developing Qatar’s harbours, the Private Boats Mooring Fields Project enters it’s final stage providing some 1,000 mooring lots,” MoTC tweeted.

At Al Wakra, 180 moorings for big boats along with 180 small moorings will be available while 68 big boat moorings and 140 small boat moorings are constructed. At Al Dhakira, three big boat berths and 69 small boat moorings are set up while Al Ruwais has 72 big boat moorings and 250 small boat moorings.

The berths are being constructed in line with the government’s strategy to develop the marine transport sector. Durable, sustainable and environment-friendly materials are used in order to preserve the environment and marine resources, in line with the docking requirements for boats as well as their safety and protection from hazards.

The berths will also keep boats safe from storms and high waves. The project includes the construction of the service buildings and a number of parking lots for boats and cruisers.

“Development works include building mooring slips to accommodate boats of various sizes, floating berths equipped with water, electricity and lighting services in addition to Navigational aid and other facilities,” the tweet added. These are built in line with the latest international standards.

The project boosts economic development while raising the efficiency and sustainability of the ports’ service facilities helping in regulating mooring of private boats and facilitating the process of towing and unloading of boats. Also, they protect the property of individuals.

In 2018, the MoTC started building mooring facilities for private boats at Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Thakhira and Al Ruwais ports through direct co-ordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment’s Fisheries Department.

The project’s most important feature is the optimised use of the potential of Qatar’s harbours and establishments, aiming to reduce cost, observe environmental and sustainability standards and codes, and apply the world’s best practices in terms of project design and execution. The authorities have plans to increase the number of mooring berths in the future.

