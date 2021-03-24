LOC awarded Alexandria port expansion contract

Marine engineering consultancy LOC – part of AqualisBraemar LOC – has been awarded a contract by EGMPT (Egyptian Group for Multi-Purpose Terminals and part of the Egyptian Ministry of Transport), to provide engineering services related to the Alexandria Port navigation channel expansion.

Under the contract, LOC’s Egyptian operation will provide consulting and engineering services to deliver simulation modelling of Egypt Pier 55-62, part of Alexandria Port, to support an expansion of the navigation channel. The expansion will be conducted to accommodate large container vessels calling to the proposed container terminal.

LOC’s services will include a real-time desktop navigation study, full mission ship simulation study, metocean and hydrodynamic studies, amongst others.

EGMPT, represented by its chairman, Admiral Abdel Kader Darwish, has awarded the contract and which is LOC’s first with Egypt’s Ministry of Transport.

“We are really pleased to support an Egyptian Ministry of Transport company with their important expansion of the Port of Alexandria. The contract signing is recognition of the high quality of work and the relationships we have built with our clients in the Egyptian maritime market in the short time since our office opened,” says Tamer Gamil, LOC’s country manager in Egypt.

Tamer Gamil

LOC, which is part of AqualisBraemar LOC Group, established an office in Cairo in 2017. It supports clients with marine assurance, marine warranty, marine engineering consulting, and engineering services to projects across offshore oil and gas and maritime markets.

For the Alexandria port expansion project, LOC in Egypt will also lend on the support and specialised engineering, design and analysis capabilities of the wider AqualisBraemar LOC group, including support from Longitude Engineering.

“The combination of local know-how and world-leading specialist competence is what sets us apart from the competition,” adds Tamer Gamil.

LOC operates in the shipping, oil and gas, and renewables sectors, providing loss prevention and loss management services, as well as marine and engineering consultancy services.

