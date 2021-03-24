Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market: Growth Factors, Segmentation, Competitive Players, Regional Analysis By 2026

Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles, also called ultrafine titanium dioxide, are particles of titanium dioxide (TiO2) with diameters less than 100 nm. Ultrafine TiO2 is used in sunscreens due to its ability to block UV radiation while remaining transparent on the skin, and its photocatalytic sterilizing properties also make it useful as an additive in construction materials, for example in antifogging coatings and self-cleaning windows. The health risks of ultrafine TiO2 from dermal exposure on intact skin are considered extremely low, and it is considered safer than other substances used for UV protection. However, in the context of TiO2 production workers, inhalation exposure potentially presents a lung cancer risk, and standard hazard controls for nanomaterials are relevant for TiO2 nanoparticles.

Key Competitors of the Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market are: Nanotechnologies IncMulti-Direction, Advanced Nanotechnology, Altair Nanomaterials, Access Business Group, 20 MICRONS, Advance Syntex, American Elements, Reinste Nanoventures, American Dye Source, US Research Nanomaterials, Shanghai Xiaoxiang Chemicals, Nano Science and technology Consortium, Qingdao Mingyu Industry,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Rutile

Anatase

Major Applications of Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide covered are:

Food Packaging Materials

Cosmetics

Others

Market Scenario:

