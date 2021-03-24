Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Would Witness Growth of CAGR During Forecast (2021-2026)

According to a new research report titled Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2026

Polystyrene (PS) is a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon polymer made from the monomer styrene. Polystyrene also is made into a foam material, called expanded polystyrene (EPS) or extruded polystyrene (XPS), which is valued for its insulating and cushioning properties.

Polystyrene can be solid or foamed. General-purpose polystyrene is clear, hard, and rather brittle. It is an inexpensive resin per unit weight. It is a rather poor barrier to oxygen and water vapour and has a relatively low melting point.Polystyrene is one of the most widely used plastics, the scale of its production being several million tonnes per year. Polystyrene can be naturally transparent, but can be coloured with colourants. Uses include protective packaging, containers, lids, bottles, trays, tumblers, disposable cutlery and in the making of models. Expanded polystyrene is solid foam or thermoplastic product that has characteristics such as low weight, insulation properties and durability. The thermal qualities of expanded polystyrene improve with its strength (density). EPS has a variety of applications such as for thermal insulation boards in building constructions and packaging products. EPS insulation foam is also used in closed cavity walls, roofs and floor insulation. It is the automatic choice for electronic goods cushioning and packaging. Manufacturers rely heavily on EPS due to its insulation and shock absorption capacity, as well as its ability to prevent or minimize product damage during the transportation of sophisticated equipment.

Key Competitors of the Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market are:

ACH Foam Technologies, Flint Hills Resources, StyroChem, NOVA Chemicals, AlpekB. de C.V., Sunpor Kunststoff, Synbra Holding bv, Total, Brodr. Sunde, Trinseo, The DOW Chemical Company, Kumho Petrochemical, SABIC, Kaneka Corporation,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Polystyrebe

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Major Applications of Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) covered are:

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Regional Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

