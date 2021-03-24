Global Global Grocery Discounter E-commerce Strategies Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As competition between grocers has intensified, discounters have increasingly turned to value-added strategies, including e-commerce. This report explores why e-commerce is a promising expansionary strategy for grocery discounters, details the e-commerce strategies of some of the world’s leading discounters including Aldi, Lidl, Walmart, Dia, and Rewe, and offers a specific framework with specially selected data to analyse grocery markets and discounter prospects in any country.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3912383-global-grocery-discounter-e-commerce-strategies

Euromonitor International’s Global Grocery Discounter E-commerce Strategies global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers’ shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Global Grocery Discounter E-commerce Strategies

Euromonitor International

March 2019

Introduction

Why Discounters are Exploring E-commerce

E-commerce Strategy by Discounter

Making These Data Actionable

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105