Global Eyewear Markets of the Future: Assessing Market Attractiveness to 2023 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report explores sociodemographic, macroeconomic and industry-specific drivers of eyewear demand to 2023. By weighting and forecasting category, competitive landscape, consumer and country metrics, we have identified key markets for manufacturers and retailers within the eyewear space to prioritise based on their relative potential. China emerges as the clear winner, but the potential of highly developed and mature markets such as the US or Japan should not be underestimated.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Eyewear Markets of the Future: Assessing Market Attractiveness to 2023

Euromonitor International

March 2019

Introduction

Drivers of Demand

Market Opportunity Assessment

Appendix

