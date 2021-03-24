Ports America Chesapeake orders 15 eco-efficient hybrid RTGs from Konecranes

By January 2022, Ports America Chesapeake (PAC) will have 15 new hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes from Konecranes to expand operations and reduce diesel emissions at Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal. The new equipment will not only reduce the terminal’s environmental impact, it will increase efficiencies — significantly increasing the current RTG container handling capacity.

Ports America is the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States, operating in more than 33 ports and 70 locations in North America. Ports America Chesapeake’s Seagirt Marine Terminal is currently handling an annual volume of just over one million TEUs and, due to a boost in e-commerce, continues to break monthly container handling records. The contract with Konecranes, signed in January 2021, is a part of the terminal’s expansion investments focused on ensuring the terminal is equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to support future growth.

“As we anticipate additional e-commerce growth and numbers to continue to rise at the Port of Baltimore with the expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel, we are committed to finding sustainable expansion solutions, like our partnership with Konecranes,” said Bayard Hogans, Vice President of PAC. “We see Konecranes as a trusted supplier and selected them for their strength in delivering equipment and services that reduce climate impact. This partnership reflects Ports America Chesapeake’s commitment to the environment, safety, and sustainable growth.”

The new RTGs are an important step in the terminal’s long-term plan to have fully electric operation and zero tailpipe emissions, while maintaining industry-leading truck turn times. They build upon Seagirt’s current fleet of RTGs and will replace older equipment. Konecranes will deliver the new RTGs, which will be remotely operated and equipped with a number of operator and safety-enhancing smart features, in three batches starting in Q1 of 2022.

Mario van den Heuvel, Director of RTG Product Line, Konecranes Port Cranes, said: “Ports America Chesapeake has set a goal for reducing its carbon emissions in the years to come, and I’m pleased that we were able to meet their requirements for operational flexibility and eco-efficient operations. This contract reflects the growing popularity of hybrid Konecranes RTGs in the US and around the world and shows our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our own operations and those of our customers.”

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

