Global Supermarkets in New Zealand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Over the forecast period, price discounting will continue to play a key role in driving sales in supermarkets. Many consumers in New Zealand are price-conscious, and prefer to stock up on grocery items during promotions. Consumers are typically not loyal to a specific brand, and are quick to switch from one supermarket to another which offers better value. This purchasing behaviour is a result of the fierce competition between the leading players, Woolworths (New Zealand), Foodstuffs (North Isla…
Euromonitor International’s Supermarkets in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Supermarkets in New Zealand
Euromonitor International
March 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Players Continue To Appeal To Consumers Through Price Promotions
Online Sales Become Increasingly Important To Supermarkets
Players in Supermarkets Introduce New Payment Options
Competitive Landscape
Woolworths (new Zealand) Leads Supermarkets
the Supermarkets Channel Remains Consolidated in 2018
Supermarkets Launch Apps To Improve the Customer Experience
Channel Data
Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Retailing Continues To See Growth in New Zealand in 2018
New Zealand’s Booming Tourism Industry Drives
….CONTINUED
