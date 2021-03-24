Global Supermarkets in New Zealand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Over the forecast period, price discounting will continue to play a key role in driving sales in supermarkets. Many consumers in New Zealand are price-conscious, and prefer to stock up on grocery items during promotions. Consumers are typically not loyal to a specific brand, and are quick to switch from one supermarket to another which offers better value. This purchasing behaviour is a result of the fierce competition between the leading players, Woolworths (New Zealand), Foodstuffs (North Isla…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3166260-supermarkets-in-new-zealand

Euromonitor International’s Supermarkets in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Supermarkets market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Supermarkets in New Zealand

Euromonitor International

March 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Players Continue To Appeal To Consumers Through Price Promotions

Online Sales Become Increasingly Important To Supermarkets

Players in Supermarkets Introduce New Payment Options

Competitive Landscape

Woolworths (new Zealand) Leads Supermarkets

the Supermarkets Channel Remains Consolidated in 2018

Supermarkets Launch Apps To Improve the Customer Experience

Channel Data

Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Retailing Continues To See Growth in New Zealand in 2018

New Zealand’s Booming Tourism Industry Drives

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105