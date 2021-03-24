Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sauces, dressings and condiments is a highly mature and saturated category in Germany, with an extensive range of products available across retailing channels. It is therefore a challenge for product manufacturers and retailers to increase their volume sales, with most instead focusing on premiumisation as a way to increase their retail value sales.
Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Germany
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Premiumisation offers chance of value growth for mature category
Small pack sizes benefit from smaller households and demand for variety
Convenience and outdoor eating trends fuel demand for rigid plastic packaging
….CONTINUED
