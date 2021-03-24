Human Liver Models Market Growth Areas, Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts to 2026

Human Liver Models Market Overview 2021 – 2026

The rising technology in Human Liver Models Market is also depicted in this research report. The report offers detailed coverage of Human Liver Models industry and main market trends. Liver is a vital organ that performs several important bodily functions including bile production for digestion, protein production, synthesis of blood clotting factors, storage of glucose (sugar) in the form glycogen, and detoxification. Also, the liver cells have a remarkable ability to regenerate themselves after any damage. Due to this unique capability, the liver tissues have fascinated the researchers. True understanding of molecular and cellular connectivity and functions of the liver tissues in an in-vivo as well as in-vitro setting is very important from the viewpoint of discovery science and clinical application. Development of liver models that can provide a virtual ecosystem that mimics the molecular processes of a liver factory can help understand molecular interactions to network dynamics and whole organ functions. These advanced liver models are mini-organs or organoids that are expected to replicate human liver physiology, anatomy, and functions from molecular layer upward. The formation of these living models is a fairly new area of science that has the potential to replace animal models. The human liver models offer several advantages over animal models that are not always accurate and pose ethical issues. The human liver models or organoids have been used to screen new drugs for liver toxicity. These models are also being deeply studied to build a functional model of human liver development. The process of making a human liver model starts with a fetal liver progenitor cell, an immature cell that transforms into a specialized liver cell. The fetal liver progenitor cell is allowed to self-assemble in a small disc. These discs are composed of ferret liver cells that are pre-processed to remove all cells of the ferret. The resultant mini-organ models the actual human liver development. These models have been observed to generate hepatocytes, the basic functional cells of the liver, which is expected to produce the functional bioengineered liver tissues for transplantation into patients in the near future.

North American segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The human liver market for North America is driven by the presence of a well-established life sciences industry, growing awareness about the organoids technology, increasing government funding, growing incidence of NAFLD, and unavailability of livers for transplantation, increasing investments on research, rising focus on tissue culture-based clinical diagnostics, and the availability of skilled professionals.

Key Competitors of the Global Human Liver Models Market are: Emulate, Ascendance Bio, InSphero, CN Bio, Organovo, Cyfuse Biomedical, Mimetas, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Liver Organoids

Liver-on-a-chip

2D Models

3D Bioprinting

Others

Major Applications of Human Liver Models covered are:

Drug Discovery

Education

Others

Market Scenario:

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

:- Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

:- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

